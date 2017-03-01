European authors debate contemporaneity at the Bergamo Film Meeting

by Camillo De Marco

01/03/2017 - The international competition will this year feature seven feature films that stand out for their linguistic and narrative originality

This year’s thirty-fifth edition of the Bergamo Film Meeting will have two new features, two sections on figures who play a fundamental but relatively unexplored role: screenwriters and costume designers. Tribute will be paid to screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière and costume designer Theodor Pištěk, with fifteen or so films written by the former, and an exhibition of eleven of the original costumes used for the films Amadeus (1984) and Valmont (1989) by the latter, along with a few sketches. Both characters have ties to Miloš Forman, to whom the main retrospective of this thirty-fifth edition is dedicated (see news article).

The European section once again turns its gaze this year on the offerings of three authors: French director Dominique Cabrera, Icelandic filmmaker Dagur Kári, and Greek director Thanos Anastopoulos (see news article). "They represent three different ways of reading the present, interpreting its geography and translating its complexity”, state those curating the event.

Reserved, as always, for new authors, the international competition will feature seven feature films, unreleased in Italy, characterised by the linguistic and narrative originality with which they broach themes of contemporaneity. The seven features selected will battle it out for the Bergamo Film Meeting Prize, which is awarded to the three best films of the section as voted for by audiences. They include: Alba , a coming-of-age story and Ana Cristina Barragán’s debut piece, a co-production between Ecuador, Mexico, and Greece; The Stopover , the second film by the Coulin sisters (17 Girls ), which is about two young female soldiers returning from Afghanistan, starring Soko (the singer of I'll Kill Her) and Ariane Labed (Alps , The Lobster ); and Marija , Michael Koch’s debut film, a German-Swiss co-production about a Ukrainian immigrant (Margarita Breitkreiz) who makes ends meet by working as a maid in a hotel in Dortmund, but dreams of opening her own hairdressing salon. Then there’s The Giant , the first film by Johannes Nyholm, a Swedish-Danish co-production and both an eccentric sports film and moving fairy-tale, Waldstille by Dutch director Martijn Maria Smits, a debut piece about guilt and forgiveness which never gives into sentimentalism, Toril , the debut piece by French filmmaker Laurent Teyssier, a sun-drenched and rural thriller starring Vincent Rottiers (Dheepan ), and Waves , the debut work of Polish documentary maker Grzegorz Zariczny, on the frustrated hopes of Polish youth.

The Visti da vicino section will feature 14 documentary films, independent productions from all over the world, none of which have been released in Italy, with the world premiere of Fame by Giacomo Abbruzzese and Angelo Milano, Listen to the Silence by Mariam Chachia, Secondo me by Pavel Cuzuioc, Shooting Ourselves by Christine Cynn (co-director of The Act of Killing ), Shadows of Paradise by Sebastian Lange, A Mere Breath by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, Rio Corgo by Maya Kosa and Sérgio Da Costa, Sur le quai by Stefan Mihalachi, Late Blossom Blues by Wolfgang Pfoser-Almer and Stefan Wolner, Bezness as Usual by Alex Pitstra, When Paul Came over the Sea by Jakob Preuss, Bruder Jakob by Elí Roland Sachs, Hotel Dallas by Livia Ungur and Sherng-Lee Huang, and The Charro of Toluquilla by José Villalobos Romero.

Taking centre stage among this year’s guests is Chintis Lundgren, who was born in Tallin in 1981 and now resides in Pula, Croatia, where, in 2014, she founded the Adriatic Animation Studio together with producer Draško Ivezić.

Last but not least, worth mentioning is that the winning film of last year’s edition of the event, Enclave , was released in November 2016, whilst the runner-up, Home Care , will be released in Italy next autumn.

(Translated from Italian)