Bobo Jelčić starts shooting All Alone

by Vladan Petkovic

02/03/2017 - The Croatian filmmaker begins shooting his second feature, starring Rakan Rushaidat and Miki Manojlović, on 3 March

Croatian writer-director Bobo Jelčić, whose A Stranger world-premiered at the Berlinale in 2013 and went on to win a slew of awards, including the Special Jury Prize at Sarajevo, is due to start shooting his new film, All Alone (Sam samcat), on 3 March in Zagreb.

The film stars Rakan Rushaidat (Vis-à-Vis , The Blacks ) and regional stalwart Miki Manojlović (Circus Columbia , Just Between Us ), and is a co-production between Zagreb-based Spiritus Movens, and Bosnia and Herzegovina's Dokument Sarajevo.

The official synopsis reads: divorced father Marko is hardly ever alone. He is surrounded on all sides by family, friends, co-workers and neighbourhood fixers. Yet he is driven to the brink by his limited contact with the one person he loves more than anyone else – his daughter, who lives with her mother. When he starts ex parte proceedings to get to spend more time with her, he enters the Kafkaesque world of a social-services system in meltdown. His fierce, paternal love for his child is both the source of his misery and his greatest joy.

The cast also includes Snježana Sinovčić Šiškov, Vanesa Glodjo, Ksenija Marinković, Milivoj Beader, Jadranka Djokić, Goran Navojec and Nikša Butijer, among others.

“As with A Stranger, this film is both an intimate character study and a snapshot of a community,” says producer Zdenka Gold, whose recent slate includes the co-production of Cristi Puiu's Sieranevada . “Above all, it is an unflinching study in modern fatherhood and the parent-child bond.”

Principal photography will last six weeks.