Punto de Vista ready for lift-off

by Alfonso Rivera

02/03/2017 - The avant-garde documentary festival in Pamplona kicks off its 11th edition on 6 March, with a programme devoted to the experience of soaring through the cinematic skies

Punto de Vista (the Navarra International Documentary Film Festival) is not your average film gathering, as surprise, experimentation and risk are its bywords. Directed by Oskar Alegría, this year’s iteration kicks off on Monday 6 March at its headquarters in the Baluarte Centre in Pamplona (although its activities are spread out across the entire region). Unspooling until Saturday 11 March, its programme is chock-full of delights sure to stimulate viewers averse to all things mainstream. Proof of this can be found in the cycle entitled Volar (“Fly”), which includes 40 works by filmmakers who opted to bid farewell to the ground and seek inspiration in the air, birds and verticality, ranging from the Lumière brothers to Werner Herzog.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Titles of note in its official section – dubbed La región central (“The Central Region”) and set to be judged by a jury comprising Ukrainian filmmaker Aleksandr Balagura, Italian critic and programmer Daniele Dottorini, French director Alain Fleischer, US artist Toby Lee and Argentinian playwright Vivi Tellas – include the Portuguese production Treblinka by Sérgio Tréfaut, Land Within (a co-production between Colombia and Finland) by Jenni Kivistö, La deuxième nuit (Belgium) by Eric Pauwels, Europe, She Loves (Switzerland) by Jan Gassman, Normal Autistic Film (Czech Republic) by Miroslav Janek and the Spanish title Converso by David Arratibel.

The indomitable Velasco Broca will present the world premiere of his X Film 2016 (sponsored by the festival itself), entitled Nuevo Altar, which features a screenplay by Julián Génisson (Esa sensación ). Sergio Oksman (On Football ) will teach a class on the feedback that occurs between fiction and reality, while the Cazador Cazado (“Hunter Hunted”) cycle, revolving around portraits of great filmmakers, includes five movies that will bring audiences closer to key figures such as Abbas Kiarostami, Manoel de Oliveira, Raúl Ruiz, Jean-Luc Godard and Chris Marker.

Jorge Oteiza will have his own cycle in the guise of Heterodocsias, including unseen Super 8 films by the sculptor himself as well as movies based on him but made by other auteurs; similarly, Italian artist Luciano Emmer will have his own retrospective. La quinta pared will explore new forms of depicting reality, bringing film out of the theatres. Plus, there will be a tribute to the festival’s godmother, Luce Vigo, who passed away recently, through screenings of L’Atalante by her father, Jean Vigo, and Cruzando caminos con Luce Vigo, a short film helmed by Jem Cohen in 2010.

(Translated from Spanish)