The Málaga Film Festival extends its reach to Latin America

by Alfonso Rivera

02/03/2017 - Having reached its 20th edition, the gathering is making the leap to include “Spanish-language film”, thus making room for movies produced on the other side of the Atlantic in its official section

On Thursday 2 March, the presentation of the programme of the 20th edition of the Málaga Film Festival was held at the Spanish Film Academy in Madrid. Until last year, the gathering’s title made specific reference to “Spanish film”, but later this month (17-26 March), it will open up to movies made in Latin America, either with or without a Spanish co-producer. This novelty had already been announced in 2016, and it sees the Territorio Latinoamericano section expand to merge with the Official Competition section.

And so this year we will see a plethora of titles locking horns: the Spanish-Argentinian co-production Nieve negra by Martín Hodara (read more), starring Laia Costa, Ricardo Darín and Leonardo Sbaraglia, who also toplines El otro hermano (Argentina/Uruguay/Spain/France; read more) by Israel Adrián Caetano, will compete alongside Spanish movies such as Amar, the feature debut by Esteban Crespo (Goya Award for Best Short Film in 2014 for That Wasn’t Me), Brava by Roser Aguilar (Lo mejor de mí ), Skins by Eduardo Casanova, El jugador de ajedrez by Luis Oliveros, starring Marc Clotet and Alejo Sauras, La niebla y la doncella, the feature-length directorial debut by screenwriter Andrés Koppel (Intacto), No sé decir adiós by Lino Escalera (read more), Selfie, the comeback film by Víctor García León (Vete de mí), Escape Plan by Iñaki Dorronsoro (The Distance ), and the big favourite, Summer 1993 by Carla Simón, which has just won two awards at the Berlinale. The competition is rounded off by Last Days in Havana by Fernando Pérez (Cuba/Spain, another fresh arrival from Berlin), El candidato by Daniel Hendler (Uruguay/Argentina), La memoria de mi padre by Rodrigo Bacigalupe (Chile), La mujer del animal by Víctor Gaviria (Colombia), You’re Killing Me Susana by Roberto Sneider (Mexico) and Redemoinho by Jose Luiz Villamarim (Brazil).

In the ever-stimulating Zonazine section, audiences will be treated to Sister of Mine by Pedro Aguilera, which competed at the most recent edition of Rotterdam, Llueven vacas by Fran Arráez, boasting a cast including Eduardo Noriega, Maribel Verdú and María Barranco, among others, Júlia ist, the directorial debut by young Elena Martín (the star of Les amigues de l’Àgata ), No quiero perderte nunca, the sophomore effort by Alejo Levis (Todo parecía perfecto), and Blue Rai, the feature debut by short-filmmaker Pedro B Abreu.

In the documentary sidebar, we should point out the presence of Converso by Spaniard David Arratibel (which will screen at Punto de Vista next week – read more), Donkeyote (Spain/Germany/UK) by Chico Pereira and Jardines de plomo (Spain/Italy/Peru) by Alessandro Pugno.

The festival, which will be opened by Álex de la Iglesia’s The Bar , will play host to the 11th edition of the Spanish Screenings – Málaga de Cine on 20, 21 and 22 March, organised by FAPAE (the Confederation of Spanish Audiovisual Producers) and intended to facilitate the international sales of Spanish movies. Likewise, on 23 and 24 March, a Documentary Cinema conference will be held in the University of Málaga’s rector’s office; the event will focus on transnationality and the two-way relationship between Europe and Latin America.

(Translated from Spanish)