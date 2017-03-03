Agnieszka Holland and Nuri Bilge Ceylan take centre stage at Lecce

by Vittoria Scarpa

03/03/2017 - The Polish director and the Turkish filmmaker are the “Champions of European Cinema” at the 18th edition of the European Film Festival, which unspools in Lecce from 3-8 April 2017

Poland’s Agnieszka Holland and Turkey’s Nuri Bilge Ceylan will be the “Champions of European Cinema” at the 18th edition of the Lecce European Film Festival, which will take place in Lecce from 3-8 April 2017, under the auspices of Alberto La Monica and Cristina Soldano.

Twice nominated for an Oscar (with Angry Harvest in 1985, in the Best Foreign-language Film category, and with Europa Europa in 1990, for Best Adapted Screenplay; she went on to win the Golden Globe with the film), Agnieszka Holland won an award from the critics at the Cannes Film Festival in 1980 for Provincial Actors, a movie that was emblematic of "morally apprehensive cinema". The European Film Festival will screen a selection of her works, chosen in conjunction with the director herself, including Spoor , which was presented at the recent Berlinale. The movies included in the programme are: Screen Tests (1977), Provincial Actors (1979), A Lonely Woman (1981), Fever (1981), Europa Europa (1991), Olivier, Olivier (1992), The Secret Garden (1993), Washington Square (1997) and In Darkness (2011).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The winner of the Best Director Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008 with Three Monkeys , Nuri Bilge Ceylan was also a candidate for the Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film with that same movie. Again at Cannes, he won the Grand Prize in 2003 with Distant, and in 2011 he won it again with Once Upon a Time in Anatolia , before scooping the Palme d’Or in 2014 with Winter Sleep . The Lecce Film Festival will present a complete retrospective of his works, comprising Cocoon (1995), The Town (1997), Clouds of May (1999), Distant (2002), Climates (2006), Three Monkeys (2008), Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (2011) and Winter Sleep (2014). The Turkish director will also lead a master class for audiences in Lecce.

(Translated from Italian)