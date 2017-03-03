Sofia Meetings announces projects in selection

by Stefan Dobroiu

03/03/2017 - 24 feature projects will be presented over four days

The industry part of the Sofia International Film Festival (9-19 March), Sofia Meetings, has recently announced the 24 projects in selection. The teams behind these projects, many hailing from European countries and all of them first, second or third features, will meet with more than 150 industry executives from different parts of the world during the four-day industry event.

Here is the full list of the projects competing for awards (including both cash prizes and awards in post-production services):

Second Film Projects

Bedridden - Byamba Zakhya (Mongolia)

Producer: Ariunaa Tserenpil (Guru Media)

Dust - Ralitza Petrova (Bulgaria)

Production: Aporia Filmworks, Screening Emotions

Ginko - Gábor Rohonyi, Mónika Mécs (Hungary)

Producer: Andras Muhi

Gaumarjos - George Varsimashvili (Georgia)

Love Your Neighbor - Sharon Bar-Ziv (Israel)

Producer: Marek Rozenbaum (Transfax Film Production)

Nobody Likes Me - Tomáš Weinreb, Petr Kazda (Czech Republic)

Producer: Guillaume De Seille (Arizona Productions, Black Balance, Frame Group)

One and a Half Prince - Ana Lungu (Romania)

Producer: Raluca Păduraru (Mandragora)

Plus Minus One Projects

Black Money for White Nights - Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov (Bulgaria)

Production: Abraxas Film

Going Blind - Hacı Orman (Turkey)

Producer: Nermin Aytekin (Praksis Film, Sade Cinema)

Hold - Mikel Gurrea (Iceland)

Producer: Eva Sigurdardottir (Askja Films, Irusoin)

Nights and Days - Konstantin Bojanov (Bulgaria)

Producer: Katya Trichkova (Contrast Films)

Protected Species - Hristo Simeonov (Bulgaria)

Producer: Katya Trichkova (Contrast Films)

Sincerely Mine (The Diary of My Holidays in Sicily) - Alfredo Covelli (France/Italy)

Producer: Dominique Marzotto (Meproducodasolo, TBC Productions)

The Tentmaster's Daughter - Isabel Anderton (UK)

Producer: Christine Hartland (Patchwork Productions)

Vassilis Arvanitis - Eirini Vachlioti, Panagiotis Kleitharas (Greece)

Producer: Costas Labropoulos, George Kyriakos (View Master Films)

Projects in the Bank

Ana Indiana - Neda Morfova (Bulgaria)

Producer: Maria Metodieva (Wonderland)

Balkan Samurai - Petko Gyulchev (Bulgaria)

Producer: Galia Schtyrbeva (Izograph)

Burn with Me - Andrey Andonov (Bulgaria)

Producer: Jana Karaivanova (Egregore Films)

From Space with Love - Yassen Genadiev (Bulgaria)

Producer: Gergana Stankova (Menclips)

January - Andrey Paounov (Bulgaria)

Producer: Vanya Rainova (Portokal)

Nocturnal - Nathalie Biancheri (UK)

Producer: Colin Day (Rickshaw Entertainment)

Plague - Jan Tesitel (Czech Republic)

Producer: Petra Oplatkova

Radio 1 - Benjamin Tuček (Czech Republic)

Producer: Daniel Tucek (Golden Dawn)

Twisted World - Marius Kurkinski (Bulgaria)

Producer: Ivan Tonev (Ars Digital)