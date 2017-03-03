The winners of the 2017 documentary Nastri d’Argento Awards revealed

by Vittoria Scarpa

03/03/2017 - Carmine Amoroso’s Porn to Be Free, Francesco Patierno’s Naples ’44 and Fariborz Kamkari’s Water and Sugar: Carlo di Palma, the Colours of Life are the SNGCI’s best docs of the year

The winners of the Nastri d’Argento for the best documentaries of 2017 have been unveiled: Porn to Be Free by Carmine Amoroso came out on top in the non-fiction film category, Naples ’44 by Francesco Patierno did likewise in the docufilm section, and Water and Sugar: Carlo di Palma, the Colours of Life by Fariborz Kamkari was victorious in film and entertainment.

“The editorial line that the jury followed in choosing the award winners,” explains Laura Delli Colli, president of the SNGCI (National Union of Film Journalists), which is tasked with giving out the prizes, “was one that involved being open to a form of talent steeped in research. This talent is innovative in many cases, and even edgy, when it comes to a tradition that still tends to depict memories and current events through a cinematic filter, in addition to journalistic current affairs and all the while paying particular attention to society and customs.”

Among the other accolades, we should highlight the Special Awards given to Franca: Chaos and Creation by Francesco Carrozzini and to Pippo Delbono for his skilful directing of Vangelo . And the recipients of the Special Mentions included Crazy for Football: The Craziest World Cup by Volfango De Biasi and Constitution by Marco Santarelli, for their attention to social issues, and Assalto al cielo by Francesco Munzi, for non-fiction film. The Special Nastri for Lifetime Achievement went to Gianni Minà and Giorgio Pressburger.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 2017 documentary Nastri d’Argento Awards:

Nastri for Best Film

Porn to Be Free - Carmine Amoroso (non-fiction)

Naples ’44 - Francesco Patierno (docufilm)

Water and Sugar: Carlo di Palma, the Colours of Life - Fariborz Kamkari (film and entertainment)

Special Nastri

Lifetime Achievement - Gianni Minà and Giorgio Pressburger

For the films Because I’m a Genius! Lorenza Mazzetti and Nessuno ci può giudicare - Steve Della Casa

SNGCI 70-year-anniversary Special Award

Sciuscià 70 - Mimmo Verdesca

Protagonist of the Year

Lou Castel (A pugni chiusi by Pierpaolo De Sanctis)

Special Awards

Non-fiction

Franca: Chaos and Creation - Francesco Carrozzini

Alcide De Gasperi: Il miracolo incompiuto - Franco Mariotti

Docufilm

Pippo Delbono, for directing Vangelo

Film and entertainment

Dino Risi Forever (Cento anni ma non li dimostra) - Fabrizio Corallo

Special Mentions

For Their Attention to Social Issues

Crazy for Football: The Craziest World Cup - Volfango De Biasi

Constitution - Marco Santarelli

Ero Malerba - Toni Trupia

Love is All. Piergiorgio Welby, autoritratto - Francesco Andreotti and Livia Giunti

Non voltarti indietro - Francesco Del Grosso

Non-fiction

Assalto al cielo - Francesco Munzi

Femminismo! - Paola Columba

Film and entertainment

La maschera e il sorriso. L’avventura artistica di Mario Carotenuto - Claretta Carotenuto

Rubando bellezza - Fulvio Wetzl, Laura Bagnoli and Danny Biancardi

(Translated from Italian)