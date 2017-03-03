The winners of the 2017 documentary Nastri d’Argento Awards revealed
by Vittoria Scarpa
- Carmine Amoroso’s Porn to Be Free, Francesco Patierno’s Naples ’44 and Fariborz Kamkari’s Water and Sugar: Carlo di Palma, the Colours of Life are the SNGCI’s best docs of the year
The winners of the Nastri d'Argento for the best documentaries of 2017 have been unveiled: Porn to Be Free
by Carmine Amoroso came out on top in the non-fiction film category, Naples '44
by Francesco Patierno did likewise in the docufilm section, and Water and Sugar: Carlo di Palma, the Colours of Life by Fariborz Kamkari was victorious in film and entertainment.
“The editorial line that the jury followed in choosing the award winners,” explains Laura Delli Colli, president of the SNGCI (National Union of Film Journalists), which is tasked with giving out the prizes, “was one that involved being open to a form of talent steeped in research. This talent is innovative in many cases, and even edgy, when it comes to a tradition that still tends to depict memories and current events through a cinematic filter, in addition to journalistic current affairs and all the while paying particular attention to society and customs.”
Among the other accolades, we should highlight the Special Awards given to Franca: Chaos and Creation
by Francesco Carrozzini and to Pippo Delbono for his skilful directing of Vangelo
And the recipients of the Special Mentions included Crazy for Football: The Craziest World Cup
by Volfango De Biasi and Constitution
by Marco Santarelli, for their attention to social issues, and Assalto al cielo
by Francesco Munzi, for non-fiction film. The Special Nastri for Lifetime Achievement went to Gianni Minà and Giorgio Pressburger.
Here is the complete list of winners of the 2017 documentary Nastri d’Argento Awards:
Nastri for Best Film
Porn to Be Free
- Carmine Amoroso (non-fiction)
Naples '44
- Francesco Patierno (docufilm)
Water and Sugar: Carlo di Palma, the Colours of Life - Fariborz Kamkari (film and entertainment)
Special Nastri
Lifetime Achievement - Gianni Minà and Giorgio Pressburger
For the films Because I’m a Genius! Lorenza Mazzetti and Nessuno ci può giudicare - Steve Della Casa
SNGCI 70-year-anniversary Special Award
Sciuscià 70 - Mimmo Verdesca
Protagonist of the Year
Lou Castel (A pugni chiusi by Pierpaolo De Sanctis)
Special Awards
Non-fiction
Franca: Chaos and Creation
- Francesco Carrozzini
Alcide De Gasperi: Il miracolo incompiuto - Franco Mariotti
Docufilm
Pippo Delbono, for directing Vangelo
film profile]
Film and entertainment
Dino Risi Forever (Cento anni ma non li dimostra) - Fabrizio Corallo
Special Mentions
For Their Attention to Social Issues
Crazy for Football: The Craziest World Cup
- Volfango De Biasi
Constitution
- Marco Santarelli
Ero Malerba - Toni Trupia
Love is All. Piergiorgio Welby, autoritratto - Francesco Andreotti and Livia Giunti
Non voltarti indietro - Francesco Del Grosso
Non-fiction
Assalto al cielo
- Francesco Munzi
Femminismo! - Paola Columba
Film and entertainment
La maschera e il sorriso. L’avventura artistica di Mario Carotenuto - Claretta Carotenuto
Rubando bellezza - Fulvio Wetzl, Laura Bagnoli and Danny Biancardi
(Translated from Italian)