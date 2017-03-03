Park (2016)
AWARDS Italy

The winners of the 2017 documentary Nastri d’Argento Awards revealed

by 

- Carmine Amoroso’s Porn to Be Free, Francesco Patierno’s Naples ’44 and Fariborz Kamkari’s Water and Sugar: Carlo di Palma, the Colours of Life are the SNGCI’s best docs of the year

Ilona Staller and Riccardo Schicchi in Porn to Be Free (© Riccardo Schicchi Archive)

The winners of the Nastri d’Argento for the best documentaries of 2017 have been unveiled: Porn to Be Free [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Carmine Amoroso came out on top in the non-fiction film category, Naples ’44 [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Francesco Patierno
film profile] by Francesco Patierno did likewise in the docufilm section, and Water and Sugar: Carlo di Palma, the Colours of Life by Fariborz Kamkari was victorious in film and entertainment.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“The editorial line that the jury followed in choosing the award winners,” explains Laura Delli Colli, president of the SNGCI (National Union of Film Journalists), which is tasked with giving out the prizes, “was one that involved being open to a form of talent steeped in research. This talent is innovative in many cases, and even edgy, when it comes to a tradition that still tends to depict memories and current events through a cinematic filter, in addition to journalistic current affairs and all the while paying particular attention to society and customs.”

Among the other accolades, we should highlight the Special Awards given to Franca: Chaos and Creation [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Francesco Carrozzini and to Pippo Delbono for his skilful directing of Vangelo [+see also:
trailer
interview: Pippo Delbono
film profile]. And the recipients of the Special Mentions included Crazy for Football: The Craziest World Cup [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Volfango De Biasi and Constitution [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Marco Santarelli, for their attention to social issues, and Assalto al cielo [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Francesco Munzi, for non-fiction film. The Special Nastri for Lifetime Achievement went to Gianni Minà and Giorgio Pressburger.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 2017 documentary Nastri d’Argento Awards:

Nastri for Best Film
Porn to Be Free [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Carmine Amoroso (non-fiction)
Naples ’44 [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Francesco Patierno
film profile] - Francesco Patierno (docufilm)
Water and Sugar: Carlo di Palma, the Colours of Life - Fariborz Kamkari (film and entertainment)

Special Nastri
 Lifetime Achievement - Gianni Minà and Giorgio Pressburger
For the films Because I’m a Genius! Lorenza Mazzetti and Nessuno ci può giudicare - Steve Della Casa

SNGCI 70-year-anniversary Special Award
Sciuscià 70 - Mimmo Verdesca

Protagonist of the Year
 Lou Castel (A pugni chiusi by Pierpaolo De Sanctis)

Special Awards

Non-fiction
 Franca: Chaos and Creation [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Francesco Carrozzini
Alcide De Gasperi: Il miracolo incompiuto - Franco Mariotti

Docufilm
 Pippo Delbono, for directing Vangelo [+see also:
trailer
interview: Pippo Delbono
film profile]

Film and entertainment
 Dino Risi Forever (Cento anni ma non li dimostra) - Fabrizio Corallo

Special Mentions

For Their Attention to Social Issues
Crazy for Football: The Craziest World Cup [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Volfango De Biasi
Constitution [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Marco Santarelli 
Ero Malerba - Toni Trupia
Love is All. Piergiorgio Welby, autoritratto - Francesco Andreotti and Livia Giunti
Non voltarti indietro - Francesco Del Grosso

Non-fiction
Assalto al cielo [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Francesco Munzi
Femminismo! - Paola Columba

Film and entertainment
 La maschera e il sorriso. L’avventura artistica di Mario Carotenuto - Claretta Carotenuto
Rubando bellezza - Fulvio Wetzl, Laura Bagnoli and Danny Biancardi

(Translated from Italian)

 

