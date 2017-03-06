“Nobody puts Baby in a corner” at Norway’s Kosmorama festival

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

06/03/2017 - Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the Trondheim International Film Festival presents a competition programme with a historically high proportion of female participation

Unspooling between 6 and 12 March, Norway’s Kosmorama – Trondheim International Film Festival coincides with International Women’s Day (8 March), and festival director Silje Engeness and programme director Ola Lund Renolen will present a competition programme with a historically high proportion of female participation, besides celebrating female directors, stories focused on women, and strong feminine role models during the entire week.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

US director Theodore Melfi’s Hidden Figures (which was nominated for three Oscars) is about the NASA team of African-American female mathematicians who played a vital role in the early years of the US space programme. Brit-Eli Danielsen and Irene Karoliussen from Norway’s CIRIS - Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Space will introduce the movie.

Another strong woman appears in the guise of a reindeer breeder in Sámi Blood , Swedish director Amanda Kernell’s feature debut, which won Best Nordic Film at Göteborg and also snagged Venice’s Fedeora Award for Best Debut Director. It is among the contenders for the New Directors Prize, and Kernell and reindeer herder/actress Lene Cecilia Sparrok will fill audiences in on the background to the movie.

Israeli director Maysaloun Hamoud’s In Between follows three Palestinian women living in Tel Aviv, who try to find a balance between tradition, religion, sexuality, equality and independence. Two cast members, Shaden Kanboura and Henry Andrawes, will chat to Norwegian director-actress Monica Csango.

On 10 March, the festival will celebrate the 30th anniversary of US director Emile Ardolino’s Dirty Dancing, the Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey starrer, with a major ball at the Trondheim Art Museum, in conjunction with Doc Lounge. The event also includes a screening of the film Northern Disco Lights and music by DJ Juri Gagarin.

Norwegian Culture Minister Linda Hofstad Helleland will open the seven-day showcase, which is headquartered at Trondheim’s Nova Cinema Centre and will screen more than 90 films. First on the schedule is Swedish director Johannes Nyholm’s first feature, The Giant , accompanied by actors Johan Kylén and Christian Andrén.

As usual, the Norwegian film industry will present its Canon Awards, Norway’s national film prize, decided on by the members of eight industry unions. Norwegian directors Erik Poppe’s The King’s Choice and Erik Skjoldbjærg’s Pyromaniac are the top favourites, with seven and six nominations, respectively, in the total of 11 categories.

Norwegian producers Frederick P N Howard, John M Jacobsen and Åshild A Ramborg will constitute the jury for the annual pitch competition, and US director Michael Pollan’s documentary In Defense of Food will launch the “Cine and Dine” (culinary cinema) evening, followed by a dinner prepared by Credo, voted Trondheim’s Restaurant of the Year 13 times in a row.