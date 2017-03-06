Park (2016)
FESTIVALS Croatia

The Dazzling Light of Sunset and Depth Two triumph at ZagrebDox

by 

- The Georgian film has won in the International Competition, while the Serbian documentary won the Best Regional Film and Best Young Filmmaker Awards

Dragana Jovovic, the producer of Depth Two, collecting one of the film's awards

Georgian filmmaker Salomé Jashi's The Dazzling Light of Sunset [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] has won the main award at the 13th ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival (26 February – 5 March), the Big Stamp for Best Film in the International Competition. 

The International Competition jury, comprising Croatian director Snježana Tribuson, Hungarian film critic György Báron and the artistic director of the Trieste Film FestivalFabrizio Grosoli, gave out two Special Mentions, both to Polish filmmakers: Piotr Stasik for 21 x New York [+see also:
trailer
film profile], and Anna Zamecka for the festival's opening film, Communion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile].

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Serbian director Ognjen Glavonić's Depth Two [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] continued its prize-winning run with two awards: the Big Stamp for Best Film in the Regional Competition, and the Little Stamp for Best Film by a Young Author up to 35 Years of Age.

The Regional Competition jury, which consisted of the IDFA's head of programming, Martijn Te Pas, EFA board director Marion Döring and Bosnian producer Ademir Kenović, also opted to hand out two Special Mentions, for Austrian director Lisbeth Kovacic's short #theircatsaswell and Bulgarian filmmaker Tzvetan Dragnev's Village People.

Another two Special Mentions for young filmmakers came from the Young Jury (comprising directors Bert BeyensMirna Zgrabljić and Matjaž Ivanišin, from Belgium, Croatia and Slovenia, respectively) and went to the short films Close Ties by Poland's Zofia Kowalewska and Holy God by Russia's Vladlena Sandu.

The latter also won the Movies That Matter Award for a Film That Promotes Human Rights in the Best Way, from the jury consisting of Israeli filmmaker Iris Zaki, Croatian theologist Jadranka Brnčić and the director of Sarajevo's Pravo Ljudski Human Rights Film Festival, Kumjana Novakova.

The Teen Dox jury, made up of students from a Zagreb high school, gave its award to Iranian filmmaker Merhdad Oskouei's Starless Dreams.

ZagrebDox founder and director Nenad Puhovski gave the My Generation Award, for a film by a filmmaker of his generation, to Déjà Vu by Jon Bang Carlsen from Denmark. Finally, US director Otto Bell's The Eagle Huntress [+see also:
trailer
film profile] won the HT Audience Award.

Here is the full list of award winners:

International Competition 

Big Stamp for Best Film
The Dazzling Light of Sunset [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Salomé Jashi (Georgia/Germany) 

Special Mentions 
21 x New York [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Piotr Stasik (Poland)
Communion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Anna Zamecka (Poland/Hungary)

Regional Competition

Big Stamp for Best Film
Depth Two [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Ognjen Glavonić (Serbia/France)

Special Mentions
#theircatsaswell - Lisbeth Kovacic (Austria)
Village People - Tzvetan Dragnev (Bulgaria) 

Little Stamp

Best Film by a Young Author up to 35 Years of Age
Depth Two - Ognjen Glavonić 

Special Mentions 
Close Ties - Zofia Kowalewska (Poland)
Holy God - Vladlena Sandu (Russia) 

Movies That Matter Award for a Film That Promotes Human Rights in the Best Way
Holy God - Vladlena Sandu (Russia) 

Teen Dox Award for Best Film About Issues Concerning the Young
Starless Dreams - Mehrdad Oskouei (Iran) 

My Generation Award
Déjà Vu - Jon Bang Carlsen (Denmark)

HT Audience Award
The Eagle Huntress [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Otto Bell (USA/UK/Mongolia)

 

