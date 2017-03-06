The Dazzling Light of Sunset and Depth Two triumph at ZagrebDox

by Vladan Petkovic

06/03/2017 - The Georgian film has won in the International Competition, while the Serbian documentary won the Best Regional Film and Best Young Filmmaker Awards

Georgian filmmaker Salomé Jashi's The Dazzling Light of Sunset has won the main award at the 13th ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival (26 February – 5 March), the Big Stamp for Best Film in the International Competition.

The International Competition jury, comprising Croatian director Snježana Tribuson, Hungarian film critic György Báron and the artistic director of the Trieste Film Festival, Fabrizio Grosoli, gave out two Special Mentions, both to Polish filmmakers: Piotr Stasik for 21 x New York , and Anna Zamecka for the festival's opening film, Communion .

Serbian director Ognjen Glavonić's Depth Two continued its prize-winning run with two awards: the Big Stamp for Best Film in the Regional Competition, and the Little Stamp for Best Film by a Young Author up to 35 Years of Age.

The Regional Competition jury, which consisted of the IDFA's head of programming, Martijn Te Pas, EFA board director Marion Döring and Bosnian producer Ademir Kenović, also opted to hand out two Special Mentions, for Austrian director Lisbeth Kovacic's short #theircatsaswell and Bulgarian filmmaker Tzvetan Dragnev's Village People.

Another two Special Mentions for young filmmakers came from the Young Jury (comprising directors Bert Beyens, Mirna Zgrabljić and Matjaž Ivanišin, from Belgium, Croatia and Slovenia, respectively) and went to the short films Close Ties by Poland's Zofia Kowalewska and Holy God by Russia's Vladlena Sandu.

The latter also won the Movies That Matter Award for a Film That Promotes Human Rights in the Best Way, from the jury consisting of Israeli filmmaker Iris Zaki, Croatian theologist Jadranka Brnčić and the director of Sarajevo's Pravo Ljudski Human Rights Film Festival, Kumjana Novakova.

The Teen Dox jury, made up of students from a Zagreb high school, gave its award to Iranian filmmaker Merhdad Oskouei's Starless Dreams.

ZagrebDox founder and director Nenad Puhovski gave the My Generation Award, for a film by a filmmaker of his generation, to Déjà Vu by Jon Bang Carlsen from Denmark. Finally, US director Otto Bell's The Eagle Huntress won the HT Audience Award.

Here is the full list of award winners:

International Competition

Big Stamp for Best Film

The Dazzling Light of Sunset - Salomé Jashi (Georgia/Germany)

Special Mentions

21 x New York - Piotr Stasik (Poland)

Communion - Anna Zamecka (Poland/Hungary)

Regional Competition

Big Stamp for Best Film

Depth Two - Ognjen Glavonić (Serbia/France)

Special Mentions

#theircatsaswell - Lisbeth Kovacic (Austria)

Village People - Tzvetan Dragnev (Bulgaria)

Little Stamp

Best Film by a Young Author up to 35 Years of Age

Depth Two - Ognjen Glavonić

Special Mentions

Close Ties - Zofia Kowalewska (Poland)

Holy God - Vladlena Sandu (Russia)

Movies That Matter Award for a Film That Promotes Human Rights in the Best Way

Holy God - Vladlena Sandu (Russia)

Teen Dox Award for Best Film About Issues Concerning the Young

Starless Dreams - Mehrdad Oskouei (Iran)

My Generation Award

Déjà Vu - Jon Bang Carlsen (Denmark)

HT Audience Award

The Eagle Huntress - Otto Bell (USA/UK/Mongolia)