Heisterberg had it In the Blood – and won a Bodil for Best Film
by Jorn Rossing Jensen
- Screenwriter Rasmus Heisterberg’s first directorial effort was awarded by the Danish film critics at the annual ceremony in Copenhagen over the weekend
Danish screenwriter Rasmus Heisterberg had worked on 19 films by other directors before he wrote and directed In the Blood
interview: Rasmus Heisterberg
film profile] last year – and on Saturday (4 March), the movie won a Bodil Award for Best Danish Feature when the Danish Film Critics celebrated the 70th anniversary of their annual prize and presented this year’s winners at Copenhagen’s Conservatory Concert Hall. The portrait of four students in their twenties, who live together in an apartment in Copenhagen’s Nørrebro district, has previously received the Danish Film Academy’s Robert for Best Film for Children and Young Audiences.
The award ceremony was dominated by first-time directors: actor-turned-director Christian Tafdrup's feature debut, Parents
film profile], bagged a number of statuettes: Best Actor (Søren Malling), Best Original Screenplay (Tafdrup) – which was honoured for the first time – and Best Cinematographer (Maria von Hausswolff), adding the Henning Bahs Award for Jette Lehmann's production design.
Andreas Møl Dalsgaard and Obaidah Zytoon's first effort, The War Show
film focus
interview: Andreas Dalsgaard
film profile], which was named Best Documentary, depicts the uprising against the Syrian regime during the Arab Spring in 2011. The “personal road movie” following radio host Zytoon and her friends on a journey from euphoria to tragedy won Best Film in the Venice Days, and was given Göteborg’s Dragon Award for Best Nordic Documentary.
Presented for the first time in collaboration with streaming services Blockbuster, Viaplay and Filmstriben, the Streaming Prize was voted for by audiences and went to Norwegian director Hans Petter Moland's Danish thriller A Conspiracy of Faith
film profile], the third and latest instalment in the “Department Q” franchise, based on Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’snovels. In the cinemas, it sold more than 700,000 tickets.
Here is the full list of the 2017 Bodil Award winners:
Best Danish Feature
In the Blood
interview: Rasmus Heisterberg
film profile] – Rasmus Heisterberg (Denmark)
Best Actress
Trine Dyrholm – The Commune
film focus
interview: Thomas Vinterberg
film profile] (Denmark/Sweden/the Netherlands)
Best Actor
Søren Malling – Parents
film profile] (Denmark)
Best Supporting Actress
Victoria Carmen Sonne – In the Blood
Best Supporting Actor
Lars Mikkelsen – The Day Will Come
film profile] (Denmark/Sweden)
Best Non-US Feature
Toni Erdmann
film focus
Q&A: Maren Ade
film profile] – Maren Ade (Germany/Austria)
Best US Feature:
The Revenant – Alejandro González Iñárritu
Best Cinematographer
Maria von Hausswolff – Parents
Best Documentary
The War Show
film focus
interview: Andreas Dalsgaard
film profile] – Andreas Møl Dalsgaard, Obaidah Zytoon (Denmark/Finland/Syria)
Best Original Screenplay
Christian Tafdrup – Parents
Special Bodil
Director/chairwoman of the Danish Film Directors Association Christina Rosendahl
Honorary Bodil
Actor Henning Jensen
Henning Bahs Award
Production designer Jette Lehmann – Parents
Streaming Prize
A Conspiracy of Faith
film profile] – Hans Petter Moland (Denmark/Germany/Sweden/Norway)