Heisterberg had it In the Blood – and won a Bodil for Best Film

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

06/03/2017 - Screenwriter Rasmus Heisterberg’s first directorial effort was awarded by the Danish film critics at the annual ceremony in Copenhagen over the weekend

Danish screenwriter Rasmus Heisterberg had worked on 19 films by other directors before he wrote and directed In the Blood last year – and on Saturday (4 March), the movie won a Bodil Award for Best Danish Feature when the Danish Film Critics celebrated the 70th anniversary of their annual prize and presented this year’s winners at Copenhagen’s Conservatory Concert Hall. The portrait of four students in their twenties, who live together in an apartment in Copenhagen’s Nørrebro district, has previously received the Danish Film Academy’s Robert for Best Film for Children and Young Audiences.

The award ceremony was dominated by first-time directors: actor-turned-director Christian Tafdrup’s feature debut, Parents , bagged a number of statuettes: Best Actor (Søren Malling), Best Original Screenplay (Tafdrup) – which was honoured for the first time – and Best Cinematographer (Maria von Hausswolff), adding the Henning Bahs Award for Jette Lehmann’s production design.

Andreas Møl Dalsgaard and Obaidah Zytoon’s first effort, The War Show , which was named Best Documentary, depicts the uprising against the Syrian regime during the Arab Spring in 2011. The “personal road movie” following radio host Zytoon and her friends on a journey from euphoria to tragedy won Best Film in the Venice Days, and was given Göteborg’s Dragon Award for Best Nordic Documentary.

Presented for the first time in collaboration with streaming services Blockbuster, Viaplay and Filmstriben, the Streaming Prize was voted for by audiences and went to Norwegian director Hans Petter Moland’s Danish thriller A Conspiracy of Faith , the third and latest instalment in the “Department Q” franchise, based on Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’snovels. In the cinemas, it sold more than 700,000 tickets.

Here is the full list of the 2017 Bodil Award winners:

Best Danish Feature

In the Blood – Rasmus Heisterberg (Denmark)

Best Actress

Trine Dyrholm – The Commune (Denmark/Sweden/the Netherlands)

Best Actor

Søren Malling – Parents (Denmark)

Best Supporting Actress

Victoria Carmen Sonne – In the Blood

Best Supporting Actor

Lars Mikkelsen – The Day Will Come (Denmark/Sweden)

Best Non-US Feature

Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade (Germany/Austria)

Best US Feature:

The Revenant – Alejandro González Iñárritu

Best Cinematographer

Maria von Hausswolff – Parents

Best Documentary

The War Show – Andreas Møl Dalsgaard, Obaidah Zytoon (Denmark/Finland/Syria)

Best Original Screenplay

Christian Tafdrup – Parents

Special Bodil

Director/chairwoman of the Danish Film Directors Association Christina Rosendahl

Honorary Bodil

Actor Henning Jensen

Henning Bahs Award

Production designer Jette Lehmann – Parents

Streaming Prize

A Conspiracy of Faith – Hans Petter Moland (Denmark/Germany/Sweden/Norway)