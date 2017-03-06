Park (2016)
Marija (2016)
A Wedding (2016)
Sámi Blood (2016)
Ana, Mon Amour (2017)
Saint George (2016)
Godless (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: A Wedding (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

AWARDS Europe/India

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The European Documentary Network honours Nilotpal Majumdar

by 

- During the 2017 programme of the Asian Forum for Documentary, Indian director-producer Nilotpal Majumdar, the founder of DocedgeKolkata, received the EDN Award

The European Documentary Network honours Nilotpal Majumdar
Indian director-producer Nilotpal Majumdar

Indian director-producer and head of India’s newly opened Manipur State Film and Television Institute Nilotpal Majumdar, who founded DocedgeKolkata – the Asian Forum for Documentary – has received this year’s European Documentary Network (EDN) Award, “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the development of the international documentary culture”. 

“Majumdar’s work has been instrumental in bringing Asian and international documentary professionals together, and has contributed considerably to the development of the documentary genre across borders,” said producer and EDN director Paul Pauwels. “His pioneering efforts also helped to open up a brand-new market for both young and established documentary filmmakers in India who would otherwise not have entered the international arena.”

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The prize was presented at Kolkata’s Goethe-Institut (a partner of the event) during the 2017 DocedgeKolkata programme, which ended yesterday (5 March) – it is a platform for co-production and training in the Asia-Pacific region including a pitching forum that attracts documentary talents, financiers and sales agents from all over the world.

Majumdar has directed and produced 18 films, mainly documentaries and shorts, including Dhatu Jhar '96, which he directed, shot and produced, winning a Special Jury Prize with it at India’s National Film Awards in 1997. He has more than 20 years of film teaching experience, is a frequent jury member at international documentary film festivals, and is a tutor-expert for gatherings such as the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, as well as San Francisco’s ITVS International Fund.

 

comments
CASI HECHO Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Paris Coproduction Village