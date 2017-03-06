Park (2016)
AWARDS Hungary

Strangled emerges triumphant at the Hungarian Film Awards

by 

- Árpád Sopsits’ movie has been crowned Best Film, taking home nine trophies; Kills on Wheels by Attila Till gets five gongs

Strangled emerges triumphant at the Hungarian Film Awards
The director of Strangled, Árpád Sopsits, receiving his Award for Best Film of 2016 (© Zoltán Balogh/MTI)

The second edition of the Hungarian Film Awards was almost entirely dominated by the noir thriller Strangled [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Árpád Sopsits, which came out on top in nine categories, including Best Film of 2016, Best Director and Best Actress, for Zsófia Szamosi. Produced by Gabor Ferenczy and Attila Tozser for Focus Fox StudioStrangled is based on true events that unfolded between 1957 and 1967 in a small Hungarian town. In the movie, a serial killer is at large, giving the runaround to investigators under mounting pressure from the communist powers of the time, which had to deal with both the Hungarian Uprising and the Prague Spring. The film is being sold abroad by the Hungarian National Film Fund.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Another feature also stood out on the winners’ list: Kills on Wheels [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Attila Till. Produced by Judit Stalter for Lakoon Cinema, the film, which was revealed at Karlovy Vary, as the opening title of the East of the West section, scooped five trophies, including Best Actor (for Szabolcs Thuróczy) and Best Screenplay (for the director himself).

We should also point out that the Best Documentary Award went to Soul Exodus by Csaba Bereczki, and Best Animated Film was bestowed upon Love by Réka Bucsi.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film
Strangled [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Árpád Sopsits (produced by Ferenczy Gábor and Tőzsér Attila)

Best Director
Árpád Sopsits - Strangled

Best Cinematography
Gábor Szabó - Strangled

Best Screenplay 
Attila Till - Kills on Wheels [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]

Best Actress 
Zsófia Szamosi - Strangled

Best Actor
Szabolcs Thuróczy - Kills on Wheels

Best Supporting Actress 
Eszter Ónodi - Just Drop Dead

Best Supporting Actor 
Ádám Fekete - Kills on Wheels

Best Editing
Zoltán Kovács - Strangled and Loop [+see also:
film review
film profile] 

Best Music
Márk Moldvai - Strangled

Best Masks 
Ancsa Kriskó - Strangled

Best Make-up 
Szandra Gerö - Kills on Wheels

Best Costumes
Györgyi Szakács - Strangled

Best Visual Design
Rita Dévényi and Árpád Sopsits - Strangled

Best Sound 
Tamás Zányi - The Carer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and Kills on Wheels

Best Documentary 
Soul Exodus - Csaba Bereczki

Best Short Film
Sing (Mindenki) - Kristóf Deák 

Best Animated Film 
Love - Réka Bucsi

Best TV Film 
Szürke senkik - István Kovács

Best Screenplay/TV
Iván Tasnádi - Memo

Best Director/TV
István Kovács - Szürke senkik 

Best Actor/TV
József Kovács - Szürke senkik 

Best Actress/TV
Vica Kerekes - Tranzitidő 

Audience Award
#Sohavégetnemérös - Daniel Tiszeker

(Translated from French)

 

