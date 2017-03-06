Strangled emerges triumphant at the Hungarian Film Awards

by Fabien Lemercier

06/03/2017 - Árpád Sopsits’ movie has been crowned Best Film, taking home nine trophies; Kills on Wheels by Attila Till gets five gongs

The second edition of the Hungarian Film Awards was almost entirely dominated by the noir thriller Strangled by Árpád Sopsits, which came out on top in nine categories, including Best Film of 2016, Best Director and Best Actress, for Zsófia Szamosi. Produced by Gabor Ferenczy and Attila Tozser for Focus Fox Studio, Strangled is based on true events that unfolded between 1957 and 1967 in a small Hungarian town. In the movie, a serial killer is at large, giving the runaround to investigators under mounting pressure from the communist powers of the time, which had to deal with both the Hungarian Uprising and the Prague Spring. The film is being sold abroad by the Hungarian National Film Fund.

Another feature also stood out on the winners’ list: Kills on Wheels by Attila Till. Produced by Judit Stalter for Lakoon Cinema, the film, which was revealed at Karlovy Vary, as the opening title of the East of the West section, scooped five trophies, including Best Actor (for Szabolcs Thuróczy) and Best Screenplay (for the director himself).

We should also point out that the Best Documentary Award went to Soul Exodus by Csaba Bereczki, and Best Animated Film was bestowed upon Love by Réka Bucsi.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film

Strangled – Árpád Sopsits (produced by Ferenczy Gábor and Tőzsér Attila)

Best Director

Árpád Sopsits - Strangled

Best Cinematography

Gábor Szabó - Strangled

Best Screenplay

Attila Till - Kills on Wheels

Best Actress

Zsófia Szamosi - Strangled

Best Actor

Szabolcs Thuróczy - Kills on Wheels

Best Supporting Actress

Eszter Ónodi - Just Drop Dead

Best Supporting Actor

Ádám Fekete - Kills on Wheels

Best Editing

Zoltán Kovács - Strangled and Loop

Best Music

Márk Moldvai - Strangled

Best Masks

Ancsa Kriskó - Strangled

Best Make-up

Szandra Gerö - Kills on Wheels

Best Costumes

Györgyi Szakács - Strangled

Best Visual Design

Rita Dévényi and Árpád Sopsits - Strangled

Best Sound

Tamás Zányi - The Carer and Kills on Wheels

Best Documentary

Soul Exodus - Csaba Bereczki

Best Short Film

Sing (Mindenki) - Kristóf Deák

Best Animated Film

Love - Réka Bucsi

Best TV Film

Szürke senkik - István Kovács

Best Screenplay/TV

Iván Tasnádi - Memo

Best Director/TV

István Kovács - Szürke senkik

Best Actor/TV

József Kovács - Szürke senkik

Best Actress/TV

Vica Kerekes - Tranzitidő

Audience Award

#Sohavégetnemérös - Daniel Tiszeker

(Translated from French)