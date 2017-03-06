Strangled emerges triumphant at the Hungarian Film Awards
by Fabien Lemercier
- Árpád Sopsits’ movie has been crowned Best Film, taking home nine trophies; Kills on Wheels by Attila Till gets five gongs
The second edition of the Hungarian Film Awards was almost entirely dominated by the noir thriller Strangled
film profile] by Árpád Sopsits, which came out on top in nine categories, including Best Film of 2016, Best Director and Best Actress, for Zsófia Szamosi. Produced by Gabor Ferenczy and Attila Tozser for Focus Fox Studio, Strangled is based on true events that unfolded between 1957 and 1967 in a small Hungarian town. In the movie, a serial killer is at large, giving the runaround to investigators under mounting pressure from the communist powers of the time, which had to deal with both the Hungarian Uprising and the Prague Spring. The film is being sold abroad by the Hungarian National Film Fund.
Another feature also stood out on the winners' list: Kills on Wheels
film profile] by Attila Till. Produced by Judit Stalter for Lakoon Cinema, the film, which was revealed at Karlovy Vary, as the opening title of the East of the West section, scooped five trophies, including Best Actor (for Szabolcs Thuróczy) and Best Screenplay (for the director himself).
We should also point out that the Best Documentary Award went to Soul Exodus by Csaba Bereczki, and Best Animated Film was bestowed upon Love by Réka Bucsi.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Film
Strangled [+see also:
film profile] – Árpád Sopsits (produced by Ferenczy Gábor and Tőzsér Attila)
Best Director
Árpád Sopsits - Strangled
Best Cinematography
Gábor Szabó - Strangled
Best Screenplay
Attila Till - Kills on Wheels
film profile]
Best Actress
Zsófia Szamosi - Strangled
Best Actor
Szabolcs Thuróczy - Kills on Wheels
Best Supporting Actress
Eszter Ónodi - Just Drop Dead
Best Supporting Actor
Ádám Fekete - Kills on Wheels
Best Editing
Zoltán Kovács - Strangled and Loop
film profile]
Best Music
Márk Moldvai - Strangled
Best Masks
Ancsa Kriskó - Strangled
Best Make-up
Szandra Gerö - Kills on Wheels
Best Costumes
Györgyi Szakács - Strangled
Best Visual Design
Rita Dévényi and Árpád Sopsits - Strangled
Best Sound
Tamás Zányi - The Carer and Kills on Wheels
film profile] and Kills on Wheels
Best Documentary
Soul Exodus - Csaba Bereczki
Best Short Film
Sing (Mindenki) - Kristóf Deák
Best Animated Film
Love - Réka Bucsi
Best TV Film
Szürke senkik - István Kovács
Best Screenplay/TV
Iván Tasnádi - Memo
Best Director/TV
István Kovács - Szürke senkik
Best Actor/TV
József Kovács - Szürke senkik
Best Actress/TV
Vica Kerekes - Tranzitidő
Audience Award
#Sohavégetnemérös - Daniel Tiszeker
