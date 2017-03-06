A Prominent Patient sweeps the Czech Lion Awards
by Martin Kudláč
- Against all odds, the most-nominated film, Anthropoid, did not cash in on any of its nods
The 24th edition of the Czech Lion Awards has once again triggered a debate regarding the disparity between the Czech Film Critics’ Awards (read the news), which take place in January, and the Czech Lion Awards in March, which both reflect on the past year in domestic cinema. While the Czech critics preferred I, Olga Hepnarová [+see also:
film profile] and Family Film [+see also:
film profile] in terms of their nominations this year, with Family Film being crowned Best Film, the members of the Czech Film and Television Academy preferred A Prominent Patient [+see also:
film profile] (13 nominations), The Teacher [+see also:
film profile] (nine nods) and, surprisingly, Anthropoid [+see also:
film profile] (12 nominations), an English-language co-production between the UK, France and the Czech Republic written, directed and produced by Sean Ellis and starring Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan; it tells a World War II story about the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich by two Czech soldiers.
Despite its huge number of nominations, Anthropoid did not net a single prize, and neither did Jan Hřebejk’s The Teacher. On the other hand, A Prominent Patient by Julius Ševčík indisputably dominated the ceremony, taking home 12 awards out of its 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Script, as well as prizes in the technical categories. A Prominent Patient did not appear on the Czech film critics’ list, since the film’s official theatrical release is scheduled for 9 March, and for a movie to be considered for the awards, it has to be released beforehand in commercial cinemas. However, the producer of A Prominent Patient, Rudolf Biermann, organised a very limited screening session for seven successive days in one of Prague’s commercial cinemas, thus fulfilling the Czech Film and Television Academy’s rule that enabled it to lock horns for the awards, a gamble that paid off ahead of the film’s wider theatrical release in a few days’ time.
I, Olga Hepnarová, the feature debut by Tomáš Weinreb and Petr Kazda, was nominated in eight categories but only took home two prizes, for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, while Miroslav Janek’s Normal Autistic Film [+see also:
film profile] won the nod for Best Documentary, repeating its success from the Czech Film Critics’ Awards ceremony – as did HBO Europe’s miniseries Wasteland.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Film
A Prominent Patient [+see also:
film profile] – Julius Ševčík
Best Documentary
Normal Autistic Film [+see also:
film profile] – Miroslav Janek
Best Director
Julius Ševčík – A Prominent Patient
Best Actress
Michalina Olszańska – I, Olga Hepnarová [+see also:
film profile]
Best Actor
Karel Roden – A Prominent Patient
Best Supporting Actress
Klára Melíšková – I, Olga Hepnarová
Best Supporting Actor
Oldřich Kaiser – A Prominent Patient
Best Screenplay
Petr Kolečko, Alex Koenigsmark, Julius Ševčík – A Prominent Patient
Best Cinematography
Martin Štrba – A Prominent Patient
Best Editing
Marek Opatrný – A Prominent Patient
Best Sound
Viktor Ekrt, Pavel Rejholec – A Prominent Patient
Best Music
Michal Lorenc, Kryštof Marek – A Prominent Patient
Best Stage Design
Milan Býček – A Prominent Patient
Best Costumes
Katarína Štrbová Bieliková - A Prominent Patient
Best Make-up
Lukáš Král – A Prominent Patient
Best Television Film or Miniseries
Murder in Polná (Czech Television) – Viktor Polesný
Best Television Drama Series
Wasteland (HBO Europe) – Ivan Zachariáš, Alice Nellis