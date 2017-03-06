A Prominent Patient sweeps the Czech Lion Awards

by Martin Kudláč

06/03/2017 - Against all odds, the most-nominated film, Anthropoid, did not cash in on any of its nods

The 24th edition of the Czech Lion Awards has once again triggered a debate regarding the disparity between the Czech Film Critics’ Awards (read the news), which take place in January, and the Czech Lion Awards in March, which both reflect on the past year in domestic cinema. While the Czech critics preferred I, Olga Hepnarová and Family Film in terms of their nominations this year, with Family Film being crowned Best Film, the members of the Czech Film and Television Academy preferred A Prominent Patient (13 nominations), The Teacher (nine nods) and, surprisingly, Anthropoid (12 nominations), an English-language co-production between the UK, France and the Czech Republic written, directed and produced by Sean Ellis and starring Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan; it tells a World War II story about the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich by two Czech soldiers.

Despite its huge number of nominations, Anthropoid did not net a single prize, and neither did Jan Hřebejk’s The Teacher. On the other hand, A Prominent Patient by Julius Ševčík indisputably dominated the ceremony, taking home 12 awards out of its 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Script, as well as prizes in the technical categories. A Prominent Patient did not appear on the Czech film critics’ list, since the film’s official theatrical release is scheduled for 9 March, and for a movie to be considered for the awards, it has to be released beforehand in commercial cinemas. However, the producer of A Prominent Patient, Rudolf Biermann, organised a very limited screening session for seven successive days in one of Prague’s commercial cinemas, thus fulfilling the Czech Film and Television Academy’s rule that enabled it to lock horns for the awards, a gamble that paid off ahead of the film’s wider theatrical release in a few days’ time.

I, Olga Hepnarová, the feature debut by Tomáš Weinreb and Petr Kazda, was nominated in eight categories but only took home two prizes, for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, while Miroslav Janek’s Normal Autistic Film won the nod for Best Documentary, repeating its success from the Czech Film Critics’ Awards ceremony – as did HBO Europe’s miniseries Wasteland.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film

A Prominent Patient – Julius Ševčík

Best Documentary

Normal Autistic Film – Miroslav Janek

Best Director

Julius Ševčík – A Prominent Patient

Best Actress

Michalina Olszańska – I, Olga Hepnarová

Best Actor

Karel Roden – A Prominent Patient

Best Supporting Actress

Klára Melíšková – I, Olga Hepnarová

Best Supporting Actor

Oldřich Kaiser – A Prominent Patient

Best Screenplay

Petr Kolečko, Alex Koenigsmark, Julius Ševčík – A Prominent Patient

Best Cinematography

Martin Štrba – A Prominent Patient

Best Editing

Marek Opatrný – A Prominent Patient

Best Sound

Viktor Ekrt, Pavel Rejholec – A Prominent Patient

Best Music

Michal Lorenc, Kryštof Marek – A Prominent Patient

Best Stage Design

Milan Býček – A Prominent Patient

Best Costumes

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková - A Prominent Patient

Best Make-up

Lukáš Král – A Prominent Patient

Best Television Film or Miniseries

Murder in Polná (Czech Television) – Viktor Polesný

Best Television Drama Series

Wasteland (HBO Europe) – Ivan Zachariáš, Alice Nellis