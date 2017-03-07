European Film Promotion to support 45 European titles at FILMART

by Cineuropa

07/03/2017 - Film Sales Support at Hong Kong’s FILMART enjoys its highest level of demand ever, and the European Umbrella is fully booked

The FILMART in Hong Kong, which will this year unspool from 13-16 March, has become one of the hotspots for European sales companies to market their films on the Asian continent, as reflected by the increasing demand for European Film Promotion’s Film Sales Support (FSS).

A total of 46 films from 20 European countries, represented by a record number of 33 sales companies, are getting an extra promotional boost thanks to FSS. With the financial support of the European Union's Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme and the consent of the respective member organisations, EFP has dedicated a total of €106,000 in funds to the individual marketing campaigns.

Amongst those receiving FSS are four award-winning films directly from this year’s Berlinale: the Hungarian Golden Bear winner, On Body and Soul by Ildiko Enyedi, together with the inspiring social drama Felicity by Alain Gomis, which won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, the Czech-Slovak-Hungarian co-production Little Harbour by Iveta Grófová, and Agnieszka Holland’s subversive thriller Spoor .

UK sales companies Film Constellation, Kaleidoscope Film Distribution and Truffle Pictures will be benefiting from FSS for the first time this year. Further newcomers to EFP and FSS are Loco Films from France, representing Little Harbour, and Summerside International from the Netherlands, which will market the new instalment in the successful Finnish children’s film series Ricky Rapper and the Nighthawk , as well as the directorial debut Snow by Bulgarian director Ventsislav Vasilev, under EFP’s European Umbrella.

European Umbrella, backed by German Films with further contributions from the Danish Film Institute and Istituto Luce Cinecittà – Filmitalia, works as a hub for European films at the FILMART. It is fully booked and is equipped for 24 sales companies plus EFP member the Polish Film Institute, in close vicinity to the UniFrance booth and Film Export. The UK’s HanWay Films and Celsius Entertainment, France's Luxbox and Spanish firm Filmax International have recently agreed to do business at the market under EFP’s canopy.

Thanks to EFP member Swiss Films, FSS is also boosting campaigns for two films from Switzerland: Animals , a psychological thriller located in the Swiss Alps, and The Paris Opera , represented by renowned French company Les Films du Losange.

EFP’s booklet lists all the companies and films presented at FILMART under the European Umbrella.