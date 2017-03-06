Busto Arsizio Film Festival: Points of view on Italian cinema

by Camillo De Marco

06/03/2017 - The 15th edition of the gathering will unspool from 18-25 March: highlights include the opening night with Carlo Verdone, film premieres and a focus on new productions, including documentaries

The 15th edition of the Busto Arsizio Film Festival will take place from 18-25 March 2017, directed for the fourth year running by Steve Della Casa, in conjunction with Paola Poli. The guest on the opening night will be actor-director Carlo Verdone, who will meet the audience. After Monicelli and Risi, this edition of the festival will pay tribute to the genius of Totò, 50 years on from his passing.

The backbone of the gathering is the Made in Italy showcase, featuring film premieres and a focus on new productions, including documentaries. The screenings range from Slam by Andrea Molaioli to Ears by Alessandro Aronadio, Human Happiness by Maurizio Zaccaro, Strangers by Elisa Amoruso (who will be in attendance at the event), Il tempo resterà by Giorgio Verdelli, I mille volti di Lucio Dalla by Mario Sesti, and Nessuno ci può giudicare by Steve Della Casa and Chiara Ronchini.

Effetto cinema, a section that mainly gathers together documentaries on Italian cinema, is particularly well stocked this year, with Dino Risi Forever by Fabrizio Corallo, Così mangiavano by Giancarlo Rolandi, Alfredo Bini, ospite inatteso by Simone Isola, L’arma più forte – L’uomo che inventò Cinecittà by Vanni Gandolfo and Marcello Mastroianni by Mimma Nocelli. The festival has also made a point of including Wallah – Je te jure by Marcello Merletto, so as not to neglect the migration tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Made in Italy – Schools section is dedicated to younger audiences, offering morning screenings intended for students, viewers and jury members who may wish to engage in discussions with auteurs and other professionals from the world of cinema. The movies chosen put the younger generations themselves centre stage: they include How to Grow up Despite Your Parents by Luca Lucini, One Kiss by Ivan Cotroneo, Indivisible by Edoardo De Angelis, Questi giorni by Giuseppe Piccioni and Piuma by Roan Johnson.

