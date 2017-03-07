55 projects being showcased at Cartoon Movie

by Fabien Lemercier

07/03/2017 - The European animation co-production forum kicks off tomorrow in Bordeaux with more than 800 industry professionals and 55 projects taking part in the rendezvous

This year sees a change of scenery for Cartoon Movie, the 19th edition of which will get under way tomorrow in Bordeaux, after eight consecutive years in Lyon. But apart from the host town, nothing has changed for this highly dynamic and welcoming European animated film market, which will gather together more than 800 industry professionals (producers, investors and 250 buyers) hailing from 35 countries from 8-10 March (read the interview with Ron Dyens of Sacrebleu Productions).

On the menu this year we find 55 projects, which once again goes to show the extraordinary creativity that the Continent boasts in terms of this particular genre: 17 films are at the concept stage, 26 are in development, nine are in production, and three films will be presented as sneak previews. Interestingly, two-thirds of the projects are family comedies and adventure films squarely aimed at child audiences, while the projects intended for teenagers and adults demonstrate a stronger presence this year, as they represent 33% of the 2017 Cartoon Movie line-up and are not afraid to tackle powerful social topics, such as human trafficking (Flee by Danish director Johan Poher Rasmussen - Final Cut For Real), the resistance in Iran (The Siren by Sepideh Farsi - Les Films d'Ici), sexual abuse (Awakening Beauty by Spaniard Manuel H Martin - La Claqueta), Alzheimer’s disease (Tangles by Leah Nelson – staged by British outfit Passion Pictures) and even Ukrainian refugees in the UK (Two Caravans - Blue Zoo Animation Studios). Among the most notable titles aimed at teenagers and young adults are Canaan by Belgium’s Jan Bultheel (Tondo), and the French projects Miss Saturne by Jérôme Combe and Barbara Israël (Prima Linea Productions), Super Vinamotor by Stéphanie Lansaque and François Leroy (Je Suis Bien Content) and Josep by Aurélien Froment (Les Films d’Ici Méditerranée).

As for the projects that have a younger audience in their sights, we should point out Wolfwalkers by Irish directors Tomm Moore (nominated for the Oscar in 2010 with The Secret of Kells and in 2015 with Song of the Sea ) and Ross Stewart, produced by Cartoon Saloon, as well as Unicorn Wars by Spaniard Alberto Vásquez (Psiconautas ), staged by Unico. Also included in the showcase are a plethora of French projects, such as Les Nazis, mon père et moi by Rémy Schaepman (Folivari), Le voyage du prince by Jean-François Laguionie (Blue Spirit Productions), Le grand méchant renard et autres contes by Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert (Folivari), Zombillenium by Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord (Maybe Movies), Single Mom in Korea by Jung Henin (Marmitafilms), Princesse Dragon by Anthony Roux and Jean-Jacques Denis (Ankama Animations), and Charlotte by Bibo Bergeron (Les Productions Balthazar).

Also of note are Amundsen & Nobile by Norway’s Kajsa Naess (Mikrofilm), A Skeleton Story by Italy’s Alessandro Rak (The Art of Happiness ), produced by MAD Entertainment, Crazy Island by Denmark’s Jesper Møller (Grid Animation), Ooops! 2 by Toby Genkel and Sean McCormack (staged by Irish outfit Moetion Films) and the German project Butts on Ice (WT), an adaptation of a Brothers Grimm story, produced by M.A.R.K.13.

In total, France represents 33% of the projects, and the Nordic countries 11%. Georgia, Ukraine and Israel are each presenting a project at the gathering for the very first time.

