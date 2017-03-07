Requiem for Mrs. J. triumphs at the Serbian awards held at Belgrade FEST
by Vladan Petkovic
- Bojan Vuletić has won Best Film, Director and Screenplay in the national competition, while Quit Staring at My Plate triumphed in the international section
The 45th Belgrade International Film Festival (FEST – 24 February-5 March), which since last year has also encompassed the official Serbian national awards, ended over the weekend with two awards ceremonies. The national awards were given out on Saturday, and the closing ceremony, with the prizes for the international competition programmes, took place on Sunday.
Bojan Vuletić's Berlinale Panorama Special title Requiem for Mrs. J. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bojan Vuletić
film profile] won the main awards in the national competition, including the Belgrade Victor for Best Film, and the Awards for Best Screenplay and Best Director, as well as Best Actress, for Mirjana Karanović.
Lazar Ristovski received the Best Actor Award for his role in Miloš Radović's Train Driver's Diary [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Milos Radović
film profile]. The Jury Prize went to Tamara Drakulić's Wind [+see also:
film review
film profile], and Afterparty by Luka Bursać, which had its premiere at FEST, was crowned Best Debut.
The jury consisted of Croatian actress Ksenija Marinković, Serbian writer-directors Miroslav Momčilović and Boban Skerlić, French actor Jean-Marc Barr, and the former director of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Hrvoje Hribar.
In the main international competition, Croatian filmmaker Hana Jušić's Quit Staring at My Plate [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hana Jušić
film profile] won the Belgrade Victor for Best Film, and the film's star, Arijana Čulina, was crowned Best Actress.
The jury, consisting of Serbian director Srdan Golubović, thesps Sergej Trifunović and Branka Katić, Croatian-born and Paris-based producer Čedomir Kolar, and Croatian director Dalibor Matanić, gave the Jury Award to Heartstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
film profile] by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson, which also won Best Debut, and Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov received the Best Director Award for The Student.
Slovenia's Damjan Kozole won the "Nebojša Djukelić" Award for Best Regional Film for Nightlife [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Damjan Kozole
film profile], and the Audience Award went to Jim Jarmusch's Paterson [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile].
Awards were also given out in other competition programmes; see the full list below:
National competition
Belgrade Victor for Best Film
Requiem for Mrs. J. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bojan Vuletić
film profile] - Bojan Vuletić
Jury Prize
Wind [+see also:
film review
film profile] - Tamara Drakulić
Best Director
Bojan Vuletić - Requiem for Mrs. J.
Best Screenplay
Bojan Vuletić - Requiem for Mrs. J.
Best Actor
Lazar Ristovski - Train Driver's Diary [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Milos Radović
film profile]
Best Actress
Mirjana Karanović - Requiem for Mrs. J.
Best Debut
Afterparty - Luka Bursać
"Milutin Čolić" Politika Award
Requiem for Mrs. J. - Bojan Vuletić
Main international competition
Belgrade Victor for Best Film
Quit Staring at My Plate [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hana Jušić
film profile] - Hana Jušić (Croatia/Denmark)
Jury Award
Heartstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
film profile] - Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson (Iceland/Denmark)
Best Director
Kirill Serebrennikov - The Student (Russia)
Best Screenplay
Argyris Papadimitropoulos - Suntan [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Argyris Papadimitropoulos
film profile] (Greece/Germany)
Best Actress
Arijana Čulina - Quit Staring at My Plate
Best Actor
Pyotr Skvortsov - The Student
Best Debut
Heartstone - Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
“Nebojša Djukelić" Award
Nightlife [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Damjan Kozole
film profile] - Damjan Kozole (Slovenia/Macedonia/Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Frontiers programme
NIN Award for Best Film
Rocco [+see also:
trailer
interview: Thierry Demaizière, Alban T…
film profile] - Thierry Demaizière, Alban Teurlai (France)
Special Jury Award
Under the Shadow [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Babak Anvari (Jordan/Qatar/UK)
FEDEORA Awards
National Competition
Train Driver's Diary - Miloš Radović
International Competition
The Student - Kirill Serebrennikov
"Gorki List" Audience Award
Paterson [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Jim Jarmusch (USA/Germany)