Requiem for Mrs. J. triumphs at the Serbian awards held at Belgrade FEST

by Vladan Petkovic

07/03/2017 - Bojan Vuletić has won Best Film, Director and Screenplay in the national competition, while Quit Staring at My Plate triumphed in the international section

The 45th Belgrade International Film Festival (FEST – 24 February-5 March), which since last year has also encompassed the official Serbian national awards, ended over the weekend with two awards ceremonies. The national awards were given out on Saturday, and the closing ceremony, with the prizes for the international competition programmes, took place on Sunday.

Bojan Vuletić's Berlinale Panorama Special title Requiem for Mrs. J. won the main awards in the national competition, including the Belgrade Victor for Best Film, and the Awards for Best Screenplay and Best Director, as well as Best Actress, for Mirjana Karanović.

Lazar Ristovski received the Best Actor Award for his role in Miloš Radović's Train Driver's Diary . The Jury Prize went to Tamara Drakulić's Wind , and Afterparty by Luka Bursać, which had its premiere at FEST, was crowned Best Debut.

The jury consisted of Croatian actress Ksenija Marinković, Serbian writer-directors Miroslav Momčilović and Boban Skerlić, French actor Jean-Marc Barr, and the former director of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Hrvoje Hribar.

In the main international competition, Croatian filmmaker Hana Jušić's Quit Staring at My Plate won the Belgrade Victor for Best Film, and the film's star, Arijana Čulina, was crowned Best Actress.

The jury, consisting of Serbian director Srdan Golubović, thesps Sergej Trifunović and Branka Katić, Croatian-born and Paris-based producer Čedomir Kolar, and Croatian director Dalibor Matanić, gave the Jury Award to Heartstone by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson, which also won Best Debut, and Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov received the Best Director Award for The Student.

Slovenia's Damjan Kozole won the "Nebojša Djukelić" Award for Best Regional Film for Nightlife , and the Audience Award went to Jim Jarmusch's Paterson .

Awards were also given out in other competition programmes; see the full list below:

National competition

Belgrade Victor for Best Film

Requiem for Mrs. J. - Bojan Vuletić

Jury Prize

Wind - Tamara Drakulić

Best Director

Bojan Vuletić - Requiem for Mrs. J.

Best Screenplay

Bojan Vuletić - Requiem for Mrs. J.

Best Actor

Lazar Ristovski - Train Driver's Diary

Best Actress

Mirjana Karanović - Requiem for Mrs. J.

Best Debut

Afterparty - Luka Bursać

"Milutin Čolić" Politika Award

Requiem for Mrs. J. - Bojan Vuletić

Main international competition

Belgrade Victor for Best Film

Quit Staring at My Plate - Hana Jušić (Croatia/Denmark)

Jury Award

Heartstone - Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson (Iceland/Denmark)

Best Director

Kirill Serebrennikov - The Student (Russia)

Best Screenplay

Argyris Papadimitropoulos - Suntan (Greece/Germany)

Best Actress

Arijana Čulina - Quit Staring at My Plate

Best Actor

Pyotr Skvortsov - The Student

Best Debut

Heartstone - Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

“Nebojša Djukelić" Award

Nightlife - Damjan Kozole (Slovenia/Macedonia/Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Frontiers programme

NIN Award for Best Film

Rocco - Thierry Demaizière, Alban Teurlai (France)

Special Jury Award

Under the Shadow - Babak Anvari (Jordan/Qatar/UK)

FEDEORA Awards

National Competition

Train Driver's Diary - Miloš Radović

International Competition

The Student - Kirill Serebrennikov

"Gorki List" Audience Award

Paterson - Jim Jarmusch (USA/Germany)