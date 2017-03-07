A strong female presence at this year’s Bolzano Film Festival Bozen

by Camillo De Marco

07/03/2017 - The festival, which unspools from 5-9 April, will present docs and features, many of which delve into family relations; the Focus Europa section will be dedicated to Luxembourg

At the 31st edition of the Bolzano Film Festival Bozen, set to unspool from 5-9 April 2017, female directors will enjoy a particularly strong presence. The line-up includes a plethora of feature debuts by young male and female directors, and as always, the works will be assessed by two international juries, alongside the audiences themselves in the movie theatres.

Many of the documentaries and fiction features selected for the event delve into family relations. Among the features in competition, we have The Impossible Picture, in which German director Sandra Wollner whisks the viewer away to the house of a family in Vienna in devoutly Catholic 1950s Austria, while the Austrian-German co-production The Eremites by Ronny Trocker is set in the Dolomites, telling the story of Albert, the only son of a pair of farmers, who is overprotected by his mother. Markus Mörth has made another Austrian-German co-production: Siblings, the touching story of two young Moldovan siblings who decide to leave their country to seek a brighter future elsewhere. Austria will be present in competition via Tyrolese director Händl Klaus’ Tomcat , which portrays two musicians who live together with a cat in a stylish villa.

Italy will be represented in competition by Children of the Night by Andrea De Sica, which takes place in a boarding school reserved for the children of high society, while with Worldly Girl , Marco Danieli depicts the strict rules that apply to Jehovah’s Witnesses. Directors Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel are heading back to the festival with the Italian-Austrian co-production Mister Universo , the story of Tairo, a young but unhappy lion tamer. And Swiss-based Italian director Rolando Colla is in competition with 7 Days , which tells of the love between Ivan and Chiara, after they meet on Sicily.

The documentary competition includes German filmmaker Carolin Genreith’s Happy, while Ligurian director Federica Di Giacomo will be bringing her Liberami to Bolzano. Another title from Germany comes in the guise of Peter Handke – In the Woods, Might Be Late by Corinna Belz, about the life and works of the titular author. Roman director Enrico Maria Artale helmed Saro, which will screen at the gathering, while young Brescian filmmaker Beatrice Segolini will present the drama The Good Intentions. Unerhört Jenisch by Karoline Arn and Martina Rieder hails from Switzerland, whereas Austria will offer up Unten by Dordje Čenić and Hermann Peseckasì.

The Focus Europa 2017 section of the Bolzano Film Festival Bozen will be dedicated to Luxembourg, while the FINAL TOUCH#2 project will offer professional training to young filmmakers.

