Park (2016)
INSTITUTIONS Italy

The Higher Council for Film is born

by 

- It will be headed up by screenwriter Stefano Rulli, who ran the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia until 2016

The Higher Council for Film is born
Screenwriter Stefano Rulli

Minister for Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism Dario Franceschini has formed the Higher Council for Film. It is a step forward in the implementation of the new Film and Audiovisual Law, which was approved last November by the Italian Parliament.

Franceschini received nominations from industry associations and the Unified Conference. The Council will be headed up by screenwriter Stefano Rulli, the former president of the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, and made up of Flavia Barca, Carlo Bernaschi, Gianni Canova, Maja Cappello, Michele Lo Foco, Rosaria Marchese, Francesca Medolago Albani, Filippo Nalon, Gennaro Nunziante and Sergio Silva.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Council, an advisory body of the Ministry, will provide consultancy and support in drawing up and implementing sectorial policies and in preparing guidelines and general criteria for allocating state resources to supporting film and audiovisual products.

(Translated from Italian)

 

