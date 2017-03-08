Hiner Saleem shooting Lady Winsley

by Fabien Lemercier

08/03/2017 - The feature being staged by Agat Films, in co-production with Istanbul Film Production and Versus Production, will be sold overseas by Films Distribution

Hiner Saleem has been shooting Lady Winsley, a film being co-produced by France, Turkey and Belgium, since 27 February. This is the tenth feature by the director of Vodka Lemon (parallel section at Venice in 2003), Kilomètre Zéro (in competition at Cannes in 2005), Dol (2007 Berlinale Forum), Beneath the Rooftops of Paris (Best Actor Award for Michel Piccoli at Locarno in 2007), If You Die, I Kill You (2011) and My Sweet Pepper Land (unveiled in Un Certain Regard in 2013).

The cast includes Mehmet Kurtulus (Special Award at Locarno for his performance in Fatih Akin’s Short Sharp Shock; popular recently in Clair Obscur ), popular actress Ezgi Mola (Celal and Ceren, Boss Wants a Happy Ending), seasoned thesp Ahmet Uz, Mesut Akusta (The Mountain) and Ergun Kuyucu (Baskin).

Written by the director and Véronique Wüthrich, in conjunction with Thomas Bidegain, the story kicks off when American novelist Lady Winsley is murdered in the small Turkish seaside town of Yeniköy. The renowned Inspector Fergün arrives from Istanbul to head up the inquiry. With the help of beautiful hostel manageress Azra, he must then seek to unearth the well-guarded secrets in this tiny corner of the country where taboos are plentiful, family ties are close, traditions are passed down from generation to generation, and the ethnic diversity is broader than the population’s minds.

Produced by Marc Bordure and Robert Guédiguian for Agat Films & Cie, Lady Winsley is being co-produced by Turkish outfit Istanbul Film Production and Belgium’s Versus Production. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the feature is also backed by Eurimages. The 36-day shoot will take place entirely in Turkey. The French distribution will be handled by Memento Films and international sales are being managed by Films Distribution.

