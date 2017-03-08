Slam - Tutto per una ragazza to be distributed in 189 countries via Netflix

by Vittoria Scarpa

08/03/2017 - Andrea Molaioli’s new film, based on the Nick Hornby novel, has been acquired by the SVoD giant for the entire world; Del Brocco calls it “a new avenue to lend Italian cinema more visibility”

The Italian theatrical release of Slam - Tutto per una ragazza is scheduled for 23 March, courtesy of Universal, but the movie will then reach the entire world with Netflix. A major deal struck between Indigo Film, Rai Cinema and the US SVoD giant, which has acquired it for international distribution, will bring Andrea Molaioli’s new film to 189 countries, starting on 15 April 2017.

Based on the 2008 bestseller of the same name by Nick Hornby, and presented last November at the Turin Film Festival, Slam - Tutto per una ragazza stars Ludvico Tersigni, Jasmine Trinca, Barbara Ramella and Luca Marinelli, and tells the story of a couple of teenagers grappling with an untimely pregnancy, all set against a backdrop of skating. “What grabbed Netflix’s attention first and foremost was the fact that this involved an international author of the stature of Nick Hornby,” reveals Francesca Cima, of Indigo Film, which produced the film with Rai Cinema. “But they also really appreciated the localisation that we did.” Indeed, the story, which was adapted by Francesco Bruni, Ludovica Rampoldi and Andrea Molaioli, was set in Rome instead of London.

“We all know how hard it is to project our films abroad,” remarks the CEO of Rai Cinema, Paolo Del Brocco. “This is without a doubt a new avenue to lend Italian cinema more visibility – in certain cases. And Slam is a movie with an international language, which is highly relevant for young audiences and adults alike.”

In Italy, Slam - Tutto per una ragazza will be launched on 23 March across more than 150 screens by Universal Pictures (which previously distributed About a Boy , another Hornby adaptation) and will follow a classic distribution route: theatres, home video, pay window (Netflix) and finally free TV, on Rai.

