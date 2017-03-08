Slack Bay (2016)
TRAINING Poland

Warsaw Film School launches new educational opportunities

by 

- The programme includes two bachelor specialisations and an International Summer School, with a reimbursement of tuition fees as an incentive

Warsaw Film School launches new educational opportunities

Warsaw Film School is launching a new, innovative international educational programme, which includes a summer school and two BA specialisations, all taught in English. Enrolments have already started for the full-time daily studies, which have a limit of 16 places per specialisation.

The two specialisations taught in the English language (Film and Video Games Directing, and Cinematography and Post-production) will incorporate the knowledge and experience of multimedia specialists and active filmmakers, and the creators and producers of video games. Students will have access to modern equipment, workshop rooms and studios at the school.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The International Summer School programme will welcome 32 students who will take part in a free three-week educational initiative that will prepare them for film studies at the Warsaw Film School through master classes, individual and group creative works, and training sessions. The school will cover the accommodation costs and full-board meals, and will provide the educational and didactic background for the studies.

Graduates who complete their three-year studies and defend their thesis in due time will receive a partial reimbursement of their tuition fees.

 

