Slack Bay (2016)
Marija (2016)
Saint George (2016)
Park (2016)
A Wedding (2016)
Godless (2016)
Sámi Blood (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: A Wedding (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

VENICE 2017 Biennale College Cinema

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Biennale College – Cinema – Italy is born

by 

- The lab of the Biennale di Venezia, giving emerging filmmakers the opportunity to make features on microbudgets, will flank the international programme, and is reserved for Italian professionals

Biennale College – Cinema – Italy is born

Yesterday, on 7 March, applications opened for the new Biennale College – Cinema – Italy competition, which is reserved for emerging Italian filmmakers, and will be part of the Biennale College – Cinema – International project, the high-level training laboratory for developing and producing feature films on microbudgets, this year in its sixth edition (2017-2018).

The new call, for teams made up exclusively of  Italian directors and producers, will be open on the website www.labiennale.org until 18 April. The Biennale College – Cinema – International call will instead open after the Italian call, starting in mid-March 2017 (and will remain open until the beginning of July 2017).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Italian call is open to teams made up of directors working on their first or second film, with producers who have produced at least three audiovisual works, a fictional feature, or a documentary distributed and/or presented at a festival. Eight microbudget projects will be selected, with their makers invited to participate in a development workshop to be held, in English, from 10-16 July 2017 in Venice.

At the end of the workshop, there will be a further selection of three projects, which will be announced at the 74th Venice International Film Festival 2017 (30 August – 9 September). These three Italian projects will then move to the next stage along with the nine projects selected in the international section, and will participate in a 10-day workshop in Venice in October 2017.

Of these 12 projects, three will then be selected (one from the Italy section) to receive support from the Biennale to cover production costs (up to a maximum of €150,000). The three finished feature films will then be screened at the 75th Venice International Film Festival 2018.

The complete text of the Italian call for applications for the 6th edition of Biennale College – Cinema is available here.

(Translated from Italian)

 

comments
CASI HECHO Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Paris Coproduction Village