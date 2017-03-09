Lupus and Mélusine team up for Kensuke’s Kingdom

by Naman Ramachandran

The UK’s Lupus Films and Luxembourg’s Mélusine Productions have joined forces for the animated feature Kensuke’s Kingdom, based on acclaimed War Horse author Michael Morpugo’s bestselling novel. Frank Cottrell Boyce, a successful children’s author, who has won global recognition for his scripts for Hilary and Jackie, The Railway Man , Millions , The Claim, Tristram Shandy: A Cock and Bull Story and Code 46 , wrote the screenplay.

Kensuke’s Kingdom will follow the adventures of a boy called Michael and his dog Stella who are shipwrecked on a remote desert island. Terrified and struggling to survive, Michael soon discovers that they share the island with Kensuke – a mysterious old Japanese man who has been living on the island for decades with a family of orangutans as his companions. Keeping their distance, they treat each other with mutual suspicion. However, as dangerous invaders appear on the horizon, it becomes clear that they must join forces to save their fragile island paradise.

The film will be directed by award-winning directing team Neil Boyle and Kirk Hendry, whose animation credits include The Last Belle, Junk, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Space Jam, The Snowman and the Snowdog, and several commercials and music videos. It will be co-produced by Working Title Films co-founder Sarah Radclyffe (The Edge of Love ), Barnaby Spurrier (Somers Town ) and Stephan Roelants (Ernest and Celestine ), with the backing of the Film Fund Luxembourg. In 2016, Lupus and Mélusine teamed up on Roger Mainwood’s Ethel & Ernest , which was in the Best of Fest selection at the Palm Springs International Film Festival earlier this year, and the companies have been nominated for Cartoon Movie’s Producer of the Year Award at the 2017 Cartoon Tributes in Bordeaux.

Camilla Deakin, co-founder of Lupus Films, said, “Kensuke’s Kingdom is a thrilling family story with an ecological message that we hope will resonate with audiences across the world.”