The Siege of Jadotville, The Young Offenders dominate IFTA nominations

by Naman Ramachandran

09/03/2017 - The Secret Scripture scores six nominations, while A Date For Mad Mary has five

Richie Smyth’s The Siege of Jadotville and Peter Foott’s The Young Offenders are the frontrunners at the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) awards, with seven nominations each. Jim Sheridan’s The Secret Scripture has six nominations, Darren Thornton’s A Date For Mad Mary five, while Juanita Wilson’s Tomato Red has four. These films will compete in the Feature Film category, while Foott, Sheridan, Smyth and Thornton will compete in the Director category.

Academy CEO Aine Moriarty said, “These great Irish nominees are a testament to the hard work and achievements by Irish creative talent within the film and television industry, delivering world-class standards of work, and we look forward to showcasing and celebrating their achievements at the awards ceremony.”

It is a clean sweep for US majority productions in the International Film category, with nominations for awards season darlings La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and Hacksaw Ridge.

The awards will take place on 8 April in Dublin. As is customary at the IFTAs, film, television and digital are nominated together in the craft and technical categories.

Here is the complete list of film nominees:

Feature Film

A Date for Mad Mary - Darren Thornton

Love & Friendship - Whit Stillman

The Siege of Jadotville - Richie Smyth

The Secret Scripture - Jim Sheridan

Tomato Red - Juanita Wilson

The Young Offenders - Peter Foott

Director

Peter Foott - The Young Offenders

Jim Sheridan - The Secret Scripture

Richie Smyth - The Siege of Jadotville

Darren Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary

Scriptwriter

Kevin Brodbin - The Siege of Jadotville

Peter Foott - The Young Offenders

Darren Thornton & Colin Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary

Juanita Wilson - Tomato Red

Actor in a Leading Role

Jamie Dornan - The Siege of Jadotville

Michael Fassbender - The Light Between Oceans

Colm Meaney - The Journey

Alex Murphy - The Young Offenders

Mark O’Halloran - History’s Future



Actress in a Leading Role

Caoilfhionn Dunne - In View

Seana Kerslake - A Date For Mad Mary

Aisling Loftus - Property of the State

Ruth Negga - Loving

Catherine Walker - A Dark Song

Actor in a Supporting Role

Colin Farrell - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Brendan Gleeson - Trespass Against Us

Ciaran Hinds - Bleed for This

Jason O’Mara - The Siege of Jadotville

Chris Walley - The Young Offenders

Actress in a Supporting Role

Charleigh Bailey - A Date for Mad Mary

Susan Lynch - Bad Day for the Cut

Simone Kirby - Notes on Blindness

Hilary Rose - The Young Offenders

Fiona Shaw - Out of Innocence

George Morrison Feature Documentary

Atlantic - Risteard O Domhnaill

Bobby Sands 66 Days - Trevor Byrne

In Loco Parentis - Neasa Ní Chianáin & David Rane

It’s Not Yet Dark - Lesley McKimm & Kathryn Kathleen Kennedy

Mattress Men - David Clark & Ciarán Deeney

Animated Short Film

Define Intervention - Sean Cunningham

Don’t Forget the Bread - Gary Gill

The Lost Letter - Kealan O' Rourke

Second to None - Vincent Gallagher

Short Film – Live Action

Animal - Niall Owens

Baring Arms - Colm Quinn

Gridlock - Ian Hunt Duffy

Heartbreak - DaveTyan

Lily - Graham Cantwell

Terminal - Natasha Waugh

Cinematography

Seamus McGarvey - Nocturnal Animals

Piers McGrail - Tomato Red

Robbie Ryan - American Honey

Cathal Watters - An Klondike 2

Costume Design

Joan Bergin - The Secret Scripture

Consolata Boyle - Florence Foster Jenkins

Triona Lillis - An Klondike 2 (television)

Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh - Love & Friendship

Editing

Colin Campbell - The Young Offenders

Dermot Diskin - The Secret Scripture

Nick Emerson - I Am Not A Serial Killer

Una Ni Dhonghaile - The Crown (digital)

Makeup and Hair

Ailbhe Fitzpatrick & Bernie McBride - An Klondike 2 (television)

Eileen Buggy & Lynn Johnson - Love & Friendship

Dee Corcoran & Tom McInerney - Vikings (television)

Patsy Giles - Wrecking the Rising (television)

Original Score

David Holmes - The Fall (television)

Steve Lynch - An Klondike 2 (television)

Patrick Cassidy - Smalltown (television)

Brian Byrne - The Secret Scripture

Production Design

Mark Geraghty - Vikings (television)

Mark Kelly - An Klondike 2 (television)

Anna Rackard - Love and Friendship

Derek Wallace - The Secret Scripture

Sound

Game of Thrones (television)

The Siege of Jadotville

Tomato Red

Without Name



Vfx

Black Sails (television)

Game of Thrones (television)

Ripper Street (television)

The Siege of Jadotville

International Film

Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins

International Actor

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Denzel Washington - Fences

International Actress

Amy Adams - Arrival

Viola Davis - Fences

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Lifetime Achievement Award

Michael Gambon