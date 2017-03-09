Slack Bay (2016)
Saint George (2016)
Park (2016)
Marija (2016)
A Wedding (2016)
Godless (2016)
Sámi Blood (2016)
Focus: Saint George (2016)
AWARDS Ireland

The Siege of Jadotville, The Young Offenders dominate IFTA nominations

by 

- The Secret Scripture scores six nominations, while A Date For Mad Mary has five

The Siege of Jadotville, The Young Offenders dominate IFTA nominations
Jamie Dornan in The Siege of Jadotville

Richie Smyth’s The Siege of Jadotville [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Peter Foott’s The Young Offenders are the frontrunners at the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) awards, with seven nominations each. Jim Sheridan’s The Secret Scripture [+see also:
trailer
interview: Jim Sheridan
film profile] has six nominations, Darren Thornton’s A Date For Mad Mary [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] five, while Juanita Wilson’s Tomato Red has four. These films will compete in the Feature Film category, while Foott, Sheridan, Smyth and Thornton will compete in the Director category.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Academy CEO Aine Moriarty said, “These great Irish nominees are a testament to the hard work and achievements by Irish creative talent within the film and television industry, delivering world-class standards of work, and we look forward to showcasing and celebrating their achievements at the awards ceremony.”

It is a clean sweep for US majority productions in the International Film category, with nominations for awards season darlings La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and Hacksaw Ridge.

The awards will take place on 8 April in Dublin. As is customary at the IFTAs, film, television and digital are nominated together in the craft and technical categories.

Here is the complete list of film nominees:

Feature Film
 A Date for Mad Mary [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Darren Thornton
 Love & Friendship [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Whit Stillman
 The Siege of Jadotville [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Richie Smyth
 The Secret Scripture [+see also:
trailer
interview: Jim Sheridan
film profile] - Jim Sheridan
 Tomato Red - Juanita Wilson
 The Young Offenders - Peter Foott

Director
 Peter Foott - The Young Offenders
 Jim Sheridan - The Secret Scripture
 Richie Smyth - The Siege of Jadotville
 Darren Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary

Scriptwriter
Kevin Brodbin - The Siege of Jadotville
 Peter Foott - The Young Offenders
 Darren Thornton & Colin Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary
 Juanita Wilson - Tomato Red

Actor in a Leading Role
Jamie Dornan - The Siege of Jadotville
 Michael Fassbender - The Light Between Oceans [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
 Colm Meaney - The Journey [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
 Alex Murphy - The Young Offenders
 Mark O’Halloran - History’s Future [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Fiona Tan
film profile]
Actress in a Leading Role
 Caoilfhionn Dunne - In View [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
 Seana Kerslake - A Date For Mad Mary
 Aisling Loftus - Property of the State
 Ruth Negga - Loving [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
 Catherine Walker - A Dark Song [+see also:
trailer
film profile]

Actor in a Supporting Role
 Colin Farrell - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
 Brendan Gleeson - Trespass Against Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Adam Smith
film profile]
 Ciaran Hinds - Bleed for This
 Jason O’Mara - The Siege of Jadotville
 Chris Walley - The Young Offenders

Actress in a Supporting Role
 Charleigh Bailey - A Date for Mad Mary
 Susan Lynch - Bad Day for the Cut [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
 Simone Kirby - Notes on Blindness [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: James Spinney, Peter Middle…
film profile]
 Hilary Rose - The Young Offenders
 Fiona Shaw - Out of Innocence

George Morrison Feature Documentary
 Atlantic - Risteard O Domhnaill
 Bobby Sands 66 Days - Trevor Byrne
 In Loco Parentis [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Neasa Ní Chianáin & David Rane
 It’s Not Yet Dark - Lesley McKimm & Kathryn Kathleen Kennedy
 Mattress Men - David Clark & Ciarán Deeney

Animated Short Film
 Define Intervention - Sean Cunningham
 Don’t Forget the Bread - Gary Gill
 The Lost Letter - Kealan O' Rourke
 Second to None - Vincent Gallagher

Short Film – Live Action
 Animal - Niall Owens
 Baring Arms - Colm Quinn
 Gridlock - Ian Hunt Duffy
 Heartbreak - DaveTyan
 Lily - Graham Cantwell
 Terminal - Natasha Waugh

Cinematography
 Seamus McGarvey - Nocturnal Animals [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
 Piers McGrail - Tomato Red
 Robbie Ryan - American Honey [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Andrea Arnold
film profile]
 Cathal Watters - An Klondike 2

Costume Design
 Joan Bergin - The Secret Scripture
 Consolata Boyle - Florence Foster Jenkins [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile]
 Triona Lillis - An Klondike 2 (television)
 Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh - Love & Friendship

Editing
 Colin Campbell - The Young Offenders
 Dermot Diskin - The Secret Scripture
 Nick Emerson - I Am Not A Serial Killer [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
 Una Ni Dhonghaile - The Crown (digital) 

Makeup and Hair
 Ailbhe Fitzpatrick & Bernie McBride - An Klondike 2 (television)
 Eileen Buggy & Lynn Johnson - Love & Friendship
 Dee Corcoran & Tom McInerney - Vikings (television)
 Patsy Giles - Wrecking the Rising (television)

Original Score
 David Holmes - The Fall (television)
 Steve Lynch - An Klondike 2 (television)
 Patrick Cassidy - Smalltown (television)
 Brian Byrne - The Secret Scripture

Production Design
 Mark Geraghty - Vikings (television)
 Mark Kelly - An Klondike 2 (television)
 Anna Rackard - Love and Friendship
 Derek Wallace - The Secret Scripture

Sound
 Game of Thrones (television)
 The Siege of Jadotville
 Tomato Red
 Without Name [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Vfx
 Black Sails (television)
 Game of Thrones (television)
 Ripper Street (television)
The Siege of Jadotville

International Film
 Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
 La La Land - Damien Chazelle
 Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
 Moonlight - Barry Jenkins

International Actor
 Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
 Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
 Ryan Gosling - La La Land
 Denzel Washington - Fences

International Actress
 Amy Adams - Arrival
 Viola Davis - Fences
 Natalie Portman - Jackie [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
 Emma Stone - La La Land

Lifetime Achievement Award
 Michael Gambon

 

