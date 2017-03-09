The Siege of Jadotville, The Young Offenders dominate IFTA nominations
by Naman Ramachandran
- The Secret Scripture scores six nominations, while A Date For Mad Mary has five
Richie Smyth's The Siege of Jadotville
and Peter Foott's The Young Offenders are the frontrunners at the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) awards, with seven nominations each. Jim Sheridan's The Secret Scripture
has six nominations, Darren Thornton's A Date For Mad Mary
five, while Juanita Wilson's Tomato Red has four. These films will compete in the Feature Film category, while Foott, Sheridan, Smyth and Thornton will compete in the Director category.
Academy CEO Aine Moriarty said, “These great Irish nominees are a testament to the hard work and achievements by Irish creative talent within the film and television industry, delivering world-class standards of work, and we look forward to showcasing and celebrating their achievements at the awards ceremony.”
It is a clean sweep for US majority productions in the International Film category, with nominations for awards season darlings La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and Hacksaw Ridge.
The awards will take place on 8 April in Dublin. As is customary at the IFTAs, film, television and digital are nominated together in the craft and technical categories.
Here is the complete list of film nominees:
Feature Film
A Date for Mad Mary
- Darren Thornton
Love & Friendship
- Whit Stillman
The Siege of Jadotville
- Richie Smyth
The Secret Scripture
- Jim Sheridan
Tomato Red - Juanita Wilson
The Young Offenders - Peter Foott
Director
Peter Foott - The Young Offenders
Jim Sheridan - The Secret Scripture
Richie Smyth - The Siege of Jadotville
Darren Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary
Scriptwriter
Kevin Brodbin - The Siege of Jadotville
Peter Foott - The Young Offenders
Darren Thornton & Colin Thornton - A Date for Mad Mary
Juanita Wilson - Tomato Red
Actor in a Leading Role
Jamie Dornan - The Siege of Jadotville
Michael Fassbender - The Light Between Oceans

Colm Meaney - The Journey

Alex Murphy - The Young Offenders
Mark O'Halloran - History's Future

Actress in a Leading Role
Caoilfhionn Dunne - In View

Seana Kerslake - A Date For Mad Mary
Aisling Loftus - Property of the State
Ruth Negga - Loving

Catherine Walker - A Dark Song

Actor in a Supporting Role
Colin Farrell - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Brendan Gleeson - Trespass Against Us

Ciaran Hinds - Bleed for This
Jason O’Mara - The Siege of Jadotville
Chris Walley - The Young Offenders
Actress in a Supporting Role
Charleigh Bailey - A Date for Mad Mary
Susan Lynch - Bad Day for the Cut

Simone Kirby - Notes on Blindness

Hilary Rose - The Young Offenders
Fiona Shaw - Out of Innocence
George Morrison Feature Documentary
Atlantic - Risteard O Domhnaill
Bobby Sands 66 Days - Trevor Byrne
In Loco Parentis
- Neasa Ní Chianáin & David Rane
It’s Not Yet Dark - Lesley McKimm & Kathryn Kathleen Kennedy
Mattress Men - David Clark & Ciarán Deeney
Animated Short Film
Define Intervention - Sean Cunningham
Don’t Forget the Bread - Gary Gill
The Lost Letter - Kealan O' Rourke
Second to None - Vincent Gallagher
Short Film – Live Action
Animal - Niall Owens
Baring Arms - Colm Quinn
Gridlock - Ian Hunt Duffy
Heartbreak - DaveTyan
Lily - Graham Cantwell
Terminal - Natasha Waugh
Cinematography
Seamus McGarvey - Nocturnal Animals

Piers McGrail - Tomato Red
Robbie Ryan - American Honey

Cathal Watters - An Klondike 2
Costume Design
Joan Bergin - The Secret Scripture
Consolata Boyle - Florence Foster Jenkins

Triona Lillis - An Klondike 2 (television)
Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh - Love & Friendship
Editing
Colin Campbell - The Young Offenders
Dermot Diskin - The Secret Scripture
Nick Emerson - I Am Not A Serial Killer

Una Ni Dhonghaile - The Crown (digital)
Makeup and Hair
Ailbhe Fitzpatrick & Bernie McBride - An Klondike 2 (television)
Eileen Buggy & Lynn Johnson - Love & Friendship
Dee Corcoran & Tom McInerney - Vikings (television)
Patsy Giles - Wrecking the Rising (television)
Original Score
David Holmes - The Fall (television)
Steve Lynch - An Klondike 2 (television)
Patrick Cassidy - Smalltown (television)
Brian Byrne - The Secret Scripture
Production Design
Mark Geraghty - Vikings (television)
Mark Kelly - An Klondike 2 (television)
Anna Rackard - Love and Friendship
Derek Wallace - The Secret Scripture
Sound
Game of Thrones (television)
The Siege of Jadotville
Tomato Red
Without Name

Vfx
Black Sails (television)
Game of Thrones (television)
Ripper Street (television)
The Siege of Jadotville
International Film
Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
International Actor
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Denzel Washington - Fences
International Actress
Amy Adams - Arrival
Viola Davis - Fences
Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land
Lifetime Achievement Award
Michael Gambon