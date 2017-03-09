Nine new Dutch and Belgian projects receive funding

by Vitor Pinto

09/03/2017 - The Netherlands Film Fund and the Flanders Audiovisual Fund have just announced the results of the first round of support granted as part of the agreement linking the two institutions

The cooperation agreement linking the Netherlands Film Fund and the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF) has announced the nine Dutch and Belgian projects receiving support in the first round of the scheme for 2017.

A total of three Belgian titles – comprising two fiction features and a documentary – have received the support of the Netherlands Film Fund. Lukas Dhont’s Under My Skin, co-produced by Menuet and Topkapi Films, and Gust Van den Berghe’s Wees blij dat het regente, co-produced by Minds Meet and Lemming Film, are receiving €200,000 each. In addition, €50,000 were earmarked for Klara Van Es’ documentary Humeuren en Temperamenten, co-produced by Cassette for Timescapes and Memphis Film & Television.

The VAF, on the other hand, is backing six titles, for a total amount of €230,000.

The animated film Reruns by Rosto (Studio Rosto AD/A Private View) is being allocated €30,000, whereas the adventures of Heinz the cat, by animator Piet Kroon (BosBros/Fabrique Fantastique – read more), got €50,000.

The feature-length fiction project 10 Songs for Charity by Karin Junger (De Productie/Minds Meet) is receiving €200,000, and Nocturne by Viktor van der Valk (Stichting Maniak Film/A Private View) is getting €30,000.

Finally, the documentary projects De Achtste Dag by Yan Ting Yuen and Robert Kosters (Stichting Docmakers/Savage Film) and Ubiquity by Bregtje van der Haak (BALDR Film/Clin d’oeil Films) both received €50,000.

Two more funding rounds are due to take place later this year.