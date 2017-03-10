Jalouse for David and Stéphane Foenkinos

by Fabien Lemercier

10/03/2017 - With a cast featuring Karin Viard, Dara Tombroff, Anne Dorval and Anaïs Demoustier. A Mandarin production which will be sold by StudioCanal

Filming for Jalouse, the second feature film by David and Stéphane Foenkinos after Delicacy (nominated for the Césars for Best Debut Film and Best Adaptation in 2012; 770,000 admissions in France) is now on the home stretch. Having kicked off on 9 January in Paris, shooting will wrap on 15 March.

The cast features Karin Viard (who won the César for Best Actress in 2000 and was nominated in 2005, 2012 for Poliss and 2015 for The Bélier Family ), young Dara Tombroff (a classical dancer making her debut in film), Canadian actress Anne Dorval (Mommy, Heal the Living ), Anaïs Demoustier (nominated for the Césars for Most Promising Actress in 2009 and 2011; the European Film Promotion’s Shooting Star of 2010; acclaimed in The New Girlfriend , Elles , All About Them and Bird People , amongst others), Corentin Fila (nominated for the César and Lumière awards for Most Promising actor for Being 17 ), Thibault de Montalembert (acclaimed last year in Chocolat and The Odyssey ) and Bruno Todeschini (nominated for the César for Best Actor in 2004 for His Brother, recently at his best in The Next Skin ).

Written by the two directors, the screenplay tells the story of a woman (Karin Viard) who can’t help but be jealous of her daughter (Dara Tombroff), who is stunning.

Produced by Eric and Nicolas Altmayer (recently awarded the title of Best Producers of the Year 2016 – see news article) for Mandarin Production, Jalouse is being co-produced by France 2 Cinéma and has been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+. The feature also has Guillaume Deffontaines (nominated for the César for Best Cinematography in 2017 for Slack Bay ) on board as director of photography. The film will be released in French theatres on 18 January 2018 by StudioCanal, which is also handling international sales.

On 1 March Mandarin released Step by Step by Grands Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir (distribution Gaumont) and will release comedies Bienvenue au Gondwana by Mamane on 12 April (Wild Bunch Distribution) and Jour J. by Reem Kherici on 26 April (Gaumont). Currently in post-production is most notably L'amant double by François Ozon (see article).

