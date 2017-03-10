EFA Young Audience Award nominees have been unveiled

by Fran Royo

10/03/2017 - My Life as a Zucchini, Goodbye Berlin and The Girl Down Loch Änzi are the three titles that will compete for the award

The three nominees for the EFA Young Audience Award 2017 have German, Swiss and French origins. The European Film Academy has announced the three titles: Tschick (Goodbye Berlin) , by Fatih Akin, from Germany; My Life as a Zucchini , a Swiss-French co-production by Claude Barras; and a Swiss film, The Girl Down Loch Änzi , by Alice Schmid.

Final decisions on the nominations were made by an international committee consisting of Illia Dyadik (Ukraine), from Children KinoFest; Michael Habauer (Germany), from Sächsischer Kinder- und Jugendfilmdienst e.V.; Selma Mehadžić (Croatia), from Zagreb Film Festival; Marta Nieto Postigo (Spain), from Drac Màgic; and Hilde Steenssens (Belgium), from Filemon.

The three nominated films will be screened for audiences of 12 to 14-year-olds in 31 countries across Europe, and these young viewers will form the jury that will subsequently choose the winner. Once voting is concluded, jury spokespeople will deliver the national results live via video conference to Erfurt, Germany, and the winning film will be announced in an award ceremony streamed on yaa.europeanfilmawards.eu. This website also contains information about the nominated films and the participating European cities where they will be screened.

As was the case last year, this sixth edition of the EFA Young Audience Award will include child refugees. It aims to be an integrative initiative and to respond to the current migration situation that Europe is experiencing. Berlin, participating for the second time in this initiative, will, alongside the European Film Academy, bring together pupils from the city and refugee children in “welcome classes”, where they will watch the nominated films, discuss them and vote for the winner.