A king and a pyromaniac shared the honours at Norway’s Canon Awards

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

10/03/2017 - Erik Poppe’s The King’s Choice and Erik Skjoldbjærg’s Pyromaniac won national film prizes in seven categories, with Poppe taking the statuette for the Audience Award

Norwegian director Erik Poppe’s The King’s Choice – last year’s number one on the Norwegian charts, with audience figures of 713,276 — was also a big winner at the Norwegian film industry’s presentation of the national Canon Awards last night (9 March) at Trondheim’s Byscenen, coinciding with the Kosmorama-Trondheim International Film Festival. Winners were selected by the members of eight unions.

The historical epic about Nazi Germany’s invasion of Norway on 8 April, 1940, when King Haakon VII was faced with the Germans’ demands for capitulation and with a passive government, received the honours for Best Script ( Harald Rosenløw Eeg, Jan Trygve Røyneland), Best Producers ( Finn Gjerdrum, Stein Kvae), Best Actor (Denmark’s Jesper Christensen) and Best Cinematography (John Christian Rosenlund). It also received the Audience Award, decided by users of the filmweb.no website.

While The King’s Choice was nominated in seven categories, Norwegian director Erik Skjoldbjærg’s Pyromaniac received six nominations and emerged triumphant in half: Best Director (Skjoldbjærg), Best Actress ( Liv Bernhoft Osa) and Best Sound Design (Håkon Lammetun). The drama centres on a pyromaniac in a small village, who appears to be one of the local firemen as well as the son of the station chief.

Also with three Canon nominations, Norwegian-Kurdish director Halkawt Mustafa’s El Clásico left empty-handed; among the outsiders, only Norwegian directors Nils Gaup (The Last King ) and Sara Johnsen (Framing Mom ) got a place on the winners’ list (see below). The 14th edition of the Kosmorama-Trondheim International Film Festival will close on Sunday (12 March).

Full list of Norway’s Canon Prize 2017 winners:

Best Original Screenplay

Harald Rosenløw Eeg, Jan Trygve Røyneland – The King’s Choice

Best Director

Erik Skjoldbjærg - Pyromaniac

Best Producer

Finn Gjerdrum, Stein B Kvae – The King’s Choice

Best Actress

Liv Bernhoft Osa – Pyromaniac

Best Actor

Jesper Christensen – The King’s Choice

Best Supporting Actress/Actor

Helga Guren – Framing Mom

Best Cinematography

John Christian Rosenlund – The King’s Choice

Best Sound Design

Håkon Lammetun – Pyromaniac

Best Editing

Robert Stengård – What Young Men Do

Best Musical Score

Gaute Storaas – The Last King

The film.web Audience Award

The King’s Choice