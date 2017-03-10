A king and a pyromaniac shared the honours at Norway’s Canon Awards
by Jorn Rossing Jensen
- Erik Poppe’s The King’s Choice and Erik Skjoldbjærg’s Pyromaniac won national film prizes in seven categories, with Poppe taking the statuette for the Audience Award
Norwegian director Erik Poppe’s The King’s Choice [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Erik Poppe
film profile]– last year’s number one on the Norwegian charts, with audience figures of 713,276 — was also a big winner at the Norwegian film industry’s presentation of the national Canon Awards last night (9 March) at Trondheim’s Byscenen, coinciding with the Kosmorama-Trondheim International Film Festival. Winners were selected by the members of eight unions.
The historical epic about Nazi Germany’s invasion of Norway on 8 April, 1940, when King Haakon VII was faced with the Germans’ demands for capitulation and with a passive government, received the honours for Best Script ( Harald Rosenløw Eeg, Jan Trygve Røyneland), Best Producers ( Finn Gjerdrum, Stein Kvae), Best Actor (Denmark’s Jesper Christensen) and Best Cinematography (John Christian Rosenlund). It also received the Audience Award, decided by users of the filmweb.no website.
While The King’s Choice was nominated in seven categories, Norwegian director Erik Skjoldbjærg’s Pyromaniac [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Erik Skjoldbjærg
film profile] received six nominations and emerged triumphant in half: Best Director (Skjoldbjærg), Best Actress ( Liv Bernhoft Osa) and Best Sound Design (Håkon Lammetun). The drama centres on a pyromaniac in a small village, who appears to be one of the local firemen as well as the son of the station chief.
Also with three Canon nominations, Norwegian-Kurdish director Halkawt Mustafa’s El Clásico [+see also:
trailer
interview: Halkawt Mustafa
film profile] left empty-handed; among the outsiders, only Norwegian directors Nils Gaup (The Last King [+see also:
trailer
interview: Nils Gaup
film profile]) and Sara Johnsen (Framing Mom [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) got a place on the winners’ list (see below). The 14th edition of the Kosmorama-Trondheim International Film Festival will close on Sunday (12 March).
Full list of Norway’s Canon Prize 2017 winners:
Best Original Screenplay
Harald Rosenløw Eeg, Jan Trygve Røyneland – The King’s Choice [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Erik Poppe
film profile]
Best Director
Erik Skjoldbjærg - Pyromaniac [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Erik Skjoldbjærg
film profile]
Best Producer
Finn Gjerdrum, Stein B Kvae – The King’s Choice
Best Actress
Liv Bernhoft Osa – Pyromaniac
Best Actor
Jesper Christensen – The King’s Choice
Best Supporting Actress/Actor
Helga Guren – Framing Mom [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Best Cinematography
John Christian Rosenlund – The King’s Choice
Best Sound Design
Håkon Lammetun – Pyromaniac
Best Editing
Robert Stengård – What Young Men Do [+see also:
trailer
interview: Jon Haukeland
film profile]
Best Musical Score
Gaute Storaas – The Last King [+see also:
trailer
interview: Nils Gaup
film profile]
The film.web Audience Award
The King’s Choice