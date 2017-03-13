My Life as a Zucchini wins big at the Cartoon Movie Tributes

by Fabien Lemercier

13/03/2017 - Claude Barras has been crowned Best European Animation Director of 2016, and his film has also come out on top in the Producers category

After being nominated for the Oscar, and winning a European Film Award, two Césars, two Lumières Awards, the Crystal at Annecy and a prize at San Sebastián since it was first presented in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, while simultaneously also enjoying an impressive theatrical run (taking 771,000 admissions in France), My Life as a Zucchini , the feature debut by Swiss director Claude Barras, has added two further awards to its trophy cabinet at the 19th edition of Cartoon Movie (8-10 March 2017), by scooping two Cartoon Movie Tributes.

My Life as a Zucchini emerged triumphant in the categories of Best European Director of the Year and Best European Producer of the Year, thanks to the trio made up of Rita Productions (Switzerland), Blue Spirit Productions and Gebeka Films (France). As a reminder, the movie also received backing through co-productions by France 3 Cinéma, RTS, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma and Helium Films, and it was also pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+. Its international sales are handled by Indie Sales.

The third Cartoon Tribute, for European Distributor of the Year, was bestowed upon Danish distributor Angel Films and was handed to Peter Sølvsten Thomsen in Bordeaux. Over the last few years, the company has brought out such titles as Phantom Boy , Moomins on the Riviera , L'apprenti Père Noël et le flocon magique , Pinocchio , Tad, the Lost Explorer , Ernest and Célestine and Zarafa in Denmark. And fittingly, its line-up also includes My Life as a Zucchini.

Each year, the Cartoon Movie Tributes serve to reward a leading figure or company that has had a dynamic and positive influence on the European animated feature-film industry.

