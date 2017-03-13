Punto de Vista crowns The Host

by Alfonso Rivera

13/03/2017 - The film by the UK’s Miranda Pennell has gone home with the top prize at the Navarra International Documentary Film Festival, the 11th edition of which drew to a close on Saturday

Punto de Vista (the Navarra International Documentary Film Festival) wrapped its 11th edition (the fourth – and last – helmed by Óskar Alegría) on Saturday 11 March. The gathering was dedicated to the concept of flight and to artist Jorge Oteiza, and it reached its climax during an original awards ceremony featuring these topics as its common denominators. The movie The Host (UK), directed by Miranda Pennell, went home with the Punto de Vista Grand Prize for Best Film in the official section (“La región central”), worth €10,000.

The Jean Vigo Award for Best Director (with a value of €5,000) was bestowed upon Eric Pauwels for The Second Night (Belgium), while the Spanish title Converso by David Arratibel scooped the Audience Award (€1,500). The Youth Award went to 5 October (Slovakia/Czech Republic) by Martin Kollar (€1,500).

Velasco Broca presented the world premiere of his X Film 2016 (backed by the festival itself), entitled Nuevo altar, boasting a screenplay written by Julián Génisson (Esa sensación ), who also played the lead. Meanwhile, on the same day, Sergio Oksman (On Football ), Iván Pintor and Víctor Candeias decided on the winner of the 2017 Proyecto X Film, which audiences will be able to see this time next year at the festival. “For the project’s deep dedication to the history and heritage of Navarra and, specifically, to the city of Pamplona, and for its mainstream aspirations and its particular desire to reach as broad a viewership as possible,” Sevillian director María Cañas was chosen for her feisty version of the famous festivities in Pamplona, which will be entitled 8 de marzo, San Fermín. Omar Razzak (Paradiso), with his project on the Sephardic Jews of Tudela, and Pilar Monsell (Africa 815), with her cinematic fable-cum-essay centred on photographer Koldo Chamorro, also locked horns to secure this sponsorship from Punto de Vista.

Here is the complete list of winners of Punto de Vista 2017:

Official Section - La Región Central

Punto de Vista Grand Prize for Best Film

The Host - Miranda Pennell (UK)

Jean Vigo Award for Best Director

The Second Night – Eric Pauwels (Belgium)

Best Short Film

Foyer - Ismaïl Bahri (Tunisia/France)

Special Awards

Special Audience Award for Best Film

Converso - David Arratibel (Spain)

Youth Award for Best Film

5 October – Martin Kollar (Slovakia/Czech Republic)

Proyecto X Films

8 de marzo, San Fermín - María Cañas (Spain)

(Translated from Spanish)