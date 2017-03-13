Danish films strike back after a weak 2016

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

13/03/2017 - Four out of five local releases have each sold more than 170,000 tickets – and Rasmus Heide’s Three for One has exceeded 300,000 admissions

Danish films are back on track after ticket sales for local fare dropped by 2.8 million in 2016 – 33.3% down on the previous year – and the market share plummeted from 30% to 21%. Four out of five 2017 releases have exceeded 170,000 tickets, and last month, Danish titles controlled 35.6% of the market, as against 15% last year.

Like the first two films in his series about three petty criminals (All for One and All for Two ), Danish director Rasmus Heide’s Three for One (aka Three Heists and a Hamster – see the news) has exceeded 300,000 admissions (301,175), to take second place in the charts after US director James Foley’s Fifty Shades Darker. Another three local features are on the list of the top six films: Ole Bornedal’s Small Town Killers (254,993 admissions) Martin Miehe-Renard’s Father of Four – At the Top (210,139) and Fenar Ahmad’s Darkland (174,331).

“Danish cinema has had a convincing start to the year, and Three for One has fully met our expectations by being the Danish market leader,” said Frederik Honoré, managing director of Nordisk Film Distribution, which released the Ronnie Fridthjof and Mille Bjørke production for Fridthjof Film.

“However, 2017 looks alarmingly close to 2016 – the disaster year,” said Kim Pedersen, chairman of the Danish Cinema Association. “The first piece of bad news was that the filming of Journal 64, the fourth instalment in the Jussi Adler-Olsen franchise, has been postponed until 2018. I wasn’t heartened, either, when it was announced that As Long as I Live, Ole Bornedal’s biopic of legendary Danish musician John Mogensen, has also been delayed till next year. Considering that the ‘late 2017’ premiere date for the next film in Obel Film’s My Sister’s Children series, Peter Gornstein’s My Sister’s Children and the Robot, is still not set in stone, there is not much to boast about. It is only three movies, but still, Danish films have just lost about 1.5 million admissions,” Pedersen concluded.