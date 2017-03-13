Park (2016)
There is a Light (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Raw (2016)
Zoology (2016)
Godless (2016)
Saint George (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Zoology (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

BOX OFFICE Denmark

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Danish films strike back after a weak 2016

by 

- Four out of five local releases have each sold more than 170,000 tickets – and Rasmus Heide’s Three for One has exceeded 300,000 admissions

Danish films strike back after a weak 2016
Three for One by Rasmus Heide

Danish films are back on track after ticket sales for local fare dropped by 2.8 million in 2016 – 33.3% down on the previous year – and the market share plummeted from 30% to 21%. Four out of five 2017 releases have exceeded 170,000 tickets, and last month, Danish titles controlled 35.6% of the market, as against 15% last year. 

Like the first two films in his series about three petty criminals (All for One [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and All for Two [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Danish director Rasmus Heide’s Three for One (aka Three Heists and a Hamster – see the news) has exceeded 300,000 admissions (301,175), to take second place in the charts after US director James Foley’s Fifty Shades Darker. Another three local features are on the list of the top six films: Ole Bornedal’s Small Town Killers [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (254,993 admissions) Martin Miehe-Renard’s Father of Four – At the Top (210,139) and Fenar Ahmad’s Darkland [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (174,331).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“Danish cinema has had a convincing start to the year, and Three for One has fully met our expectations by being the Danish market leader,” said Frederik Honoré, managing director of Nordisk Film Distribution, which released the Ronnie Fridthjof and Mille Bjørke production for Fridthjof Film.

“However, 2017 looks alarmingly close to 2016 – the disaster year,” said Kim Pedersen, chairman of the Danish Cinema Association. “The first piece of bad news was that the filming of Journal 64, the fourth instalment in the Jussi Adler-Olsen franchise, has been postponed until 2018. I wasn’t heartened, either, when it was announced that As Long as I Live, Ole Bornedal’s biopic of legendary Danish musician John Mogensen, has also been delayed till next year. Considering that the ‘late 2017’ premiere date for the next film in Obel Film’s My Sister’s Children [+see also:
trailer
film profile] series, Peter Gornstein’s My Sister’s Children and the Robot, is still not set in stone, there is not much to boast about. It is only three movies, but still, Danish films have just lost about 1.5 million admissions,” Pedersen concluded.

 

comments
Paris Coproduction Village
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

CASI HECHO Home