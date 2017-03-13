David Roux gearing up for L’Ordre des médecins

by Fabien Lemercier

13/03/2017 - Jérémie Renier, Zita Hanrot and Marthe Keller are among the cast of the filmmaker’s feature debut, which is being staged by ElianeAntoinette and is set to be sold by Pyramide

The first clapperboard will slam on 29 May in the Centre-Val de Loire region for L’Ordre des médecins (lit. “The Order of Doctors”) by David Roux. Developed as part of the La Fémis screenplay workshop, as well as being a participant in Emergence, the film will be the feature debut by this director, who most notably turned heads with his short film Their Youth and who also co-wrote ¿Donde está Kim Basinger? (Grand Prix in the national competition at Clermont-Ferrand in 2010).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The cast includes Belgium’s Jérémie Renier (exceedingly well known for his performances in the Dardenne brothers’ films, particularly The Child ; nominated for the Lumières Award for Best Actor in 2016 for The Wakhan Front , for the César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2015 for Saint Laurent and for the César Award for Best Actor in 2013 for My Way ; has just been filming François Ozon’s Amant double), rising star Zita Hanrot (César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2016 for Fatima , currently gracing screens in Visiting Ours , and set to be seen soon in K.O. and La fête est finie), Swiss icon Marthe Keller (popular in recent titles Amnesia and After Love ), Maud Wyler (2 Autumns 3 Winters ) and Alain Libolt (The Lady and the Duke ).

Written by David Roux in conjunction with Julie Peyr (nominated for the César Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2016 for My Golden Days and for the César Award for Best Adaptation in 2014 for Jimmy P – Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian ), the story revolves around 37-year-old Simon, an experienced doctor who rubs shoulders with death on a daily basis as part of his job in an intensive care unit. Like any good professional, he has learnt to shield himself from it. But when his mother is hospitalised in a nearby unit, and is in a critical condition, his private life and professional life clash spectacularly. Simon’s whole world, and all his certainties and beliefs, are shaken to the core – even to the extent of re-evaluating his career...

Produced by Candice Zaccagnino for ElianeAntoinette, L’Ordre des médecins is being co-produced by Olivier Aknin for Reboot Films. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and OCS, the film is also receiving support from Ciclic (the Centre-Val de Loire region). The cinematography will be entrusted to Chrystel Fournier (who has worked on Céline Sciamma’s three features, plus These Are the Rules by Ognjen Svilicic, among others). The French distribution and international sales will be helmed by Pyramide.

(Translated from French)