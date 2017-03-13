Dream Empire tops the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival’s awards list

by Joseph Proimakis

13/03/2017 - David Borenstein’s documentary focusing on China’s real-estate bubble took home the Golden Alexander, while Rahul Jain’s Machines won second place

Featuring over 200 documentaries from across the globe, the 19th Thessaloniki Documentary Festival (TDF) dropped its curtains on Sunday night by handing out its awards during a festival closing gala that was as breezy as they come. Presented by local film critic and TV personality Theodore Koutsogiannopoulos, the TDF’s closing gala saw David Borenstein’s documentary Dream Empire pick up the Golden Alexander, the gathering’s top honour, accompanied by a €5,000 prize.

The IDFA-premiered Danish production, which focuses on the Chinese real-estate bubble as viewed through the eyes of a 24-year-old rural migrant, was selected as best of show by the five-member International Competition jury, which was headed by European Documentary Network director Paul Pauwels (Belgium) and consisted of professor Dina Iordanova (Bulgaria), journalist Laurent Rigoulet (France), and directors Talal Derki (Syria) and Marianna Economou (Greece).

Having already picked up the Greek Parliament’s Human Values Award as well as the FIPRESCI Jury Award, Rahul Jain’s Machines (India/Germany/Finland), focusing on India’s labour market, also secured second place in the TDF’s International Competition, picking up the Silver Alexander along with the €2,000 prize. Shedding light on the Yazidi genocide, Angelos Rallis’ Shingal, Where Are You? (Greece/Belgium/Austria) rounded off the event’s main awards by picking up the jury’s Special Mention.

Dominikos Ignatiadis’ Village Potemkin (Greece), offering an autobiographical look at the long and painful process of escaping drug addiction, was tapped as Best Greek Film by the Greek Film Critics’ Association (PEKK), while Konstantina Ouroumi’s The Glass Dragon (Greece), Angelos Kovotsos’ String-less (Greece), Susan Koenen’s Ahmad’s Hair (the Netherlands) and Zaradasht Ahmed’s Nowhere to Hide (Norway/Sweden) picked up the TDF’s Audience Awards, presented by Fischer.

Moreover, Madeleine Leroyer won the Doc on Air Award (equivalent to a €3,000 funding sum handed out by local state broadcaster ERT SA) for her project The Watchmen, which was presented at the EDN Pitching Forum during the TDF.

The full list of awards is as follows:

Best Documentary – Golden Alexander

Dream Empire – David Borenstein (Denmark)

Special Jury Award

Machines – Rahul Jain (India/Germany/Finland)

Special Mention

Shingal, Where Are You? – Angelos Rallis (Greece/Belgium/Austria)

Human Values Award of the Hellenic Parliament

Machines – Rahul Jain

ERT SA Doc on Air Award

The Watchmen – Madeleine Leroyer (producer: Valérie Montmartin, of Little Big Story, France)

Amnesty International Award

I Am Not Your Negro – Raoul Peck (USA/France/Belgium/Switzerland)

WWF Award

Days of a Lake – Pandora Mouriki (Greece)

FIPRESCI Award

Machines – Rahul Jain

Greek Film Critics' Association (PEKK) Award for a Greek Film

Village Poetmkin – Dominikos Ignatiadis

Fischer Audience Awards

Peter Wintonick Audience Award (for a film over 50 minutes in the International Selection)

Nowhere to Hide – Zaradasht Ahmed (Norway/Sweden)

Audience Award (for a film under 50 minutes in the International Selection)

Ahmad’s Hair – Susan Koenen (the Netherlands)

Audience Award (for a Greek film over 50 minutes)

String-less – Angelos Kovotsos

Audience Award (for a Greek film under 50 minutes)

The Glass Dragon – Konstantina Ouroumi

Youth Jury Awards

Best Film

The Snake Charmer – Nina Maria Paschalidou (Cyprus/Greece)

Special Jury Award

Eyes of Exodus – Alexandra Liveris (USA/Greece)