Like Crazy (2016)
Lost in Paris (2016)
There is a Light (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Raw (2016)
Zoology (2016)
Glory (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Raw (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS Greece

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Cineuropa and Festival Scope partner up to present 18 documentaries from Thessaloniki

by 

- By registering before 16 March, you can win a free pass to access the films presented at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival

Cineuropa and Festival Scope partner up to present 18 documentaries from Thessaloniki
Spectres Are Haunting Europe by Maria Kourkouta and Niki Giannari

The 19th edition of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival (TDF) will bring the audience closer to Greek titles this year through Festival Scope, as ten Festival Passes are being drawn, enabling the winners to watch 18 Greek documentaries from the Hellenic gathering here. All you need to do is register here before Thursday 16 March to win a free pass that will give you access to the TDF19 line-up, which will be available until 26 March. Winners will be notified on Friday 17 March. Each film at the Greek gathering has only 200 tickets available.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Here is the list of the Greek shorts and features available to view with the pass, all with English subtitles:

Ichthys - Christos Karalias (Greece)

Beatbox and Winds – Nicos Diminakis - Gina Georgiadou (Greece)

String-less - Angelos Kovotsos (Greece)

Drifting Generation - Stella Nikoletta Drossa (Greece/Germany)

Days of the Lake - Pandora Mouriki (Greece)

The First Supper – The Journey of Food: Eating in Greece from Prehistory to Modern Times - Andreas Apostolides, Nikos Dayandas, Yuri Averof and Lefteris Charitos (Greece)

Greek Animal Rescue - Menelaos Karamaghiolis (Greece)

Lute Electric - Vassilis Dimitriadis and Mike Geranios (Greece/Germany)

Deadline - Menios Carayannis (Greece)

The Snake Charmer - Nina-Maria Paschalidou (Greece/Cyprus)

Yannis Kastritsis: The Man and His Shadow - Dimitris Koutsiabasakos (Greece)

To Another Life - Laurent Laughlin (Greece)

Eyes of Exodus - Alexandra Liveris (USA)

Spectres Are Haunting Europe [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Maria Kourkouta and Niki Gi…
film profile] - Maria Kourkouta and Niki Giannari (Greece)

Culinary Heritage of Mount Athos - Christos Matzonas (Greece)

Portolago – Ghosts in the Aegean - Ioanna Asmeniadou-Phocas (Greece)

The Great Utopia - Fotos Lamprinos (Greece)

Shingal, Where Are You?Angelos Rallis and Hans Ulrich Gossl (Austria/Belgium/Greece/Iraq/Turkey/USA)

 

comments
Doc Spring
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Paris Coproduction Village