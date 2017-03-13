Cineuropa and Festival Scope partner up to present 18 documentaries from Thessaloniki

by Cineuropa

13/03/2017 - By registering before 16 March, you can win a free pass to access the films presented at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival

The 19th edition of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival (TDF) will bring the audience closer to Greek titles this year through Festival Scope, as ten Festival Passes are being drawn, enabling the winners to watch 18 Greek documentaries from the Hellenic gathering here. All you need to do is register here before Thursday 16 March to win a free pass that will give you access to the TDF19 line-up, which will be available until 26 March. Winners will be notified on Friday 17 March. Each film at the Greek gathering has only 200 tickets available.

Here is the list of the Greek shorts and features available to view with the pass, all with English subtitles:

Ichthys - Christos Karalias (Greece)

Beatbox and Winds – Nicos Diminakis - Gina Georgiadou (Greece)

String-less - Angelos Kovotsos (Greece)

Drifting Generation - Stella Nikoletta Drossa (Greece/Germany)

Days of the Lake - Pandora Mouriki (Greece)

The First Supper – The Journey of Food: Eating in Greece from Prehistory to Modern Times - Andreas Apostolides, Nikos Dayandas, Yuri Averof and Lefteris Charitos (Greece)

Greek Animal Rescue - Menelaos Karamaghiolis (Greece)

Lute Electric - Vassilis Dimitriadis and Mike Geranios (Greece/Germany)

Deadline - Menios Carayannis (Greece)

The Snake Charmer - Nina-Maria Paschalidou (Greece/Cyprus)

Yannis Kastritsis: The Man and His Shadow - Dimitris Koutsiabasakos (Greece)

To Another Life - Laurent Laughlin (Greece)

Eyes of Exodus - Alexandra Liveris (USA)

Spectres Are Haunting Europe - Maria Kourkouta and Niki Giannari (Greece)

Culinary Heritage of Mount Athos - Christos Matzonas (Greece)

Portolago – Ghosts in the Aegean - Ioanna Asmeniadou-Phocas (Greece)

The Great Utopia - Fotos Lamprinos (Greece)

Shingal, Where Are You? – Angelos Rallis and Hans Ulrich Gossl (Austria/Belgium/Greece/Iraq/Turkey/USA)