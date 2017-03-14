Eurimages supports 24 co-productions
by Cineuropa
- New films by Laszlo Nemes, Pawel Pawlikowski, Alice Rohrwacher, Christian Petzold and Terry Gilliam, among the selection
At its 146th meetingheld from 7 to 10 March in Strasbourg, the Board of Management of the Council of Europe's Eurimages Fund agreed to support 19 fiction, 2 documentaries and 3 animation film projects for a total amount of €5,683,544:
Fritzi - A Miraculous Revolutionary Tale - Matthias Bruhn, Ralf Kukula (Germany/Belgium/Czech Republic) (animation film)
Fatei and the Sea - Alina Rudnitskaya (Russia/Finland/Poland) (documentary)
The Delegation - Bujar Alimani (Albania/Greece)
Sunset - Laszlo Nemes (Hungary/France)
Lemonade - Ioana Maria Uricaru (Romania/Germany)
Brothers - Ömür Atay (Turkey, Germany/Bulgaria)
Gipsy Queen - Hüseyin Tabak (Germany/Austria)
Pachamama - Juan Antin (France/Luxembourg/Canada) (animation film)
Stitches - Miroslav Terzic (Serbia/Slovenia)
The Harvesters - Etienne Kallos (France/South Africa/Poland/Greece)
Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski (Poland/United Kingdom/France) (news)
Spitak - Alexander Kott (Russia/Armenia)
Passed by Censor - Serhat Karaaslan (Turkey/France/Germany)
Tel Aviv on Fire - Sameh Zoabi (Luxembourg/Israel/France/Belgium)
Happy as Lazzaro - Alice Rohrwacher (Italy/Switzerland/France)
The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea - Syllas Tzoumerkas (Greece/Germany/Netherlands/Sweden) (news)
Transit - Christian Petzold (Germany/France) (news)
Free Subject - Stella Theodoraki (Greece/France) (news)
The Swallows of Kabul - Zabou Breitman, Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec (France/Luxembourg/Switzerland) (animation film)
Sakawa - Ben Asamoah (Belgium/Netherlands) (documentary)
My Favorite Fabric - Gaya Jiji (France/Germany/Turkey)
The Captain - Robert Schwentke (Germany/France/Poland)
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote - Terry Gilliam (Spain/Belgium/Portugal)
The Mercy of the Jungle - Joel Karekezi (Belgium/France/Germany)
In the framework of the Distribution Support Programme (Support for marketing and publicity costs), the Board has decided to support 21 films presented by 12 distributors, for an amount of €153,516.
As a reminder, since 1 January 2017, the Distribution Support Programme is intended only for professionals based in Eurimages member States which do not have access to the EU Creative Europe-MEDIA distribution programme, i.e. Armenia, Georgia, Russian Federation, Switzerland and Turkey.