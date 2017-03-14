Eurimages supports 24 co-productions

by Cineuropa

14/03/2017 - New films by Laszlo Nemes, Pawel Pawlikowski, Alice Rohrwacher, Christian Petzold and Terry Gilliam, among the selection

At its 146th meetingheld from 7 to 10 March in Strasbourg, the Board of Management of the Council of Europe's Eurimages Fund agreed to support 19 fiction, 2 documentaries and 3 animation film projects for a total amount of €5,683,544:

Fritzi - A Miraculous Revolutionary Tale - Matthias Bruhn, Ralf Kukula (Germany/Belgium/Czech Republic) (animation film)

Fatei and the Sea - Alina Rudnitskaya (Russia/Finland/Poland) (documentary)

The Delegation - Bujar Alimani (Albania/Greece)

Sunset - Laszlo Nemes (Hungary/France)

Lemonade - Ioana Maria Uricaru (Romania/Germany)

Brothers - Ömür Atay (Turkey, Germany/Bulgaria)

Gipsy Queen - Hüseyin Tabak (Germany/Austria)

Pachamama - Juan Antin (France/Luxembourg/Canada) (animation film)

Stitches - Miroslav Terzic (Serbia/Slovenia)

The Harvesters - Etienne Kallos (France/South Africa/Poland/Greece)

Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski (Poland/United Kingdom/France) (news)

Spitak - Alexander Kott (Russia/Armenia)

Passed by Censor - Serhat Karaaslan (Turkey/France/Germany)

Tel Aviv on Fire - Sameh Zoabi (Luxembourg/Israel/France/Belgium)

Happy as Lazzaro - Alice Rohrwacher (Italy/Switzerland/France)

The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea - Syllas Tzoumerkas (Greece/Germany/Netherlands/Sweden) (news)

Transit - Christian Petzold (Germany/France) (news)

Free Subject - Stella Theodoraki (Greece/France) (news)

The Swallows of Kabul - Zabou Breitman, Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec (France/Luxembourg/Switzerland) (animation film)

Sakawa - Ben Asamoah (Belgium/Netherlands) (documentary)

My Favorite Fabric - Gaya Jiji (France/Germany/Turkey)

The Captain - Robert Schwentke (Germany/France/Poland)

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote - Terry Gilliam (Spain/Belgium/Portugal)

The Mercy of the Jungle - Joel Karekezi (Belgium/France/Germany)

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

In the framework of the Distribution Support Programme (Support for marketing and publicity costs), the Board has decided to support 21 films presented by 12 distributors, for an amount of €153,516.

As a reminder, since 1 January 2017, the Distribution Support Programme is intended only for professionals based in Eurimages member States which do not have access to the EU Creative Europe-MEDIA distribution programme, i.e. Armenia, Georgia, Russian Federation, Switzerland and Turkey.