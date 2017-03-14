The Cinema Advisory Committee of Cyprus supports 23 projects

by Vassilis Economou

14/03/2017 - Nine projects have been selected in the “Scriptwriting of Feature or Short Film” programme, while 14 have been chosen for the “Short Film Production” programme

The Cypriot Ministry of Education and Culture has announced its official funding programme for the 2016-2017 period. Following the suggestions made by the nine members of the Cinema Advisory Committee, the ministry agreed to financially support 23 film projects.

Among the selected projects are the new films by Elias Demetriou (Smac , Fish n' Chips ), Kyros Papavassiliou (Impressions of a Drowned Man ), and Berlinale Talents alumni Tonia Mishiali, Myrsini Aristidou and Sholeh Zahraei. Nine projects have been selected in the “Scriptwriting of Feature or Short Film” programme (intended for low-budget movies), while 14 have been chosen for the “Short Film Production” programme. The amounts of support granted total €85,500 and €239,000, respectively.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Scriptwriting of Feature or Short Film projects are O Kipos Piso Apo To Spiti by Marinos Kartikkis, The Asylum Seekers by Michalis Chapesiis, I Kilada ton Rodon by Christophoros Roditis, Petres ke Alles Istories by Adonis Floridis, O Hambis ke i Kallikantzari by Tonia Mishiali, Marisel by Elias Demetriou, Kampia Nimfi Chrisalida Akmeo by Kyros Papavassiliou, Iman by Korinna Avraamidou and Kyriakos Tofaridis, and Mpros Gkremos by Stelana Kliris.

The Short Film Production projects are Kinyras: Iereas Kitiou by Stavros Papageorghiou, Off Guard by Daina Papadaki, I Yposhesi by Constantinos Patsalides, Scratch by Paris Erotokritou, The Hunt by Sholeh Zahraei, Fistikia Eginis by Savvas Stavrou, Drakomagiremata by Maria Pavlou, Birthday Party by Evangelia Soumeli, Transit by Ioanna Tsilidou, Quidnunc by Charis Agiotis, Pera Apo T’Asteria by Stelana Kliris, O Mikros Kinigos by Dinos Grigoriou, Aytotelia by Myrsini Aristidou and Miss Asia Cyprus by Keti Papadema.