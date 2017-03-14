18 documentary projects in development and production presented at the East European Forum

by Tina Poglajen

14/03/2017 - More than half of the projects pitched at the Forum were developed as part of the year-long Ex Oriente Film training programme

The East European Forum, held annually as part of the East Doc Platform (EDP), a major meeting point for emerging and experienced filmmakers, film festival representatives and key international personalities in the world of documentary filmmaking, which unspooled in Prague between 6 and 12 March, presented 18 projects this year.

Eleven of these took part in Ex Oriente Film, a year-long training initiative for creative documentaries organised by the Institute of Documentary Film. A public pitching presentation of the participants’ projects was held on Saturday 11 March at the Komedie Theatre in Prague, in front of international commissioning editors, film-fund representatives, buyers, distributors, sales agents, independent producers and other financiers.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

During a five-day workshop preceding the presentations, the documentary projects in development and production were prepared for public presentation under the guidance of 12 tutors and experts, such as Joe Bini and Helle Faber. In addition, various lectures, master classes and panels were devoted to different aspects of documentary filmmaking in an international setting.

Among the projects presented were the new films by Eva Pervolovici (Marussia ), Youlian Tabakov (Tzvetanka ), Konrad Szołajski (Kop Głębiej), Ana Lungu (Self-Portrait of a Dutiful Daughter ) and Eliza Kubarska (K2. Touching the Sky ). “There is a diversity and the heritage of the cinema present in today’s projects, and I think that’s wonderful for the future of documentary film,” said producer and director Iikka Vehkalahti, who was attending the East Doc Platform as one of the tutors and experts advising the filmmakers.

Here is the full list of the East European Forum projects presented at the EDP:

Bare Handed – Stefan Obino (Italy – in development)

Producer: Silvia Luzi (Tfilm)

The Bay – Bruno Pavić (Croatia – in development)

Producer: Ivan Perić (Kazimir)

Bucharest Delta – Eva Pervolovici (France/Romania – in development)

Producer: Martine Vidalenc (Marmitafilms)

God Overestimated Me – Youlian Tabakov (Bulgaria/Sweden – in development)

Producers: Katya Trichkova (Contrast Films), Youlian Tabakov (Tapa Ltd)

The Good Change – Konrad Szołajski (Poland – in development)

Producer: Malgorzata Prociak (ZK Studio)

It’s Her Story – Asia Dér and Sára Haragonics (Hungary – in production)

Producers: Sára Lászlo, Marcell Gerö (Campfilm)

The Labudović Files – Mila Turajlić (Serbia/Algeria/France – in production)

Producers: Carine Chichkowksy, Mila Turajlić (Dribbling Pictures)

Lust For Life – Radovan Síbrt (Czech Republic – in production)

Producers: Radovan Síbrt, Jakub Pinkava (Pink Productions)

Me, Men and War – Beata Bubenec (Ukraine – in production)

Producers: Gennady Kofman, Olfa Beskhmelnytsina (MaGiKa Film Company)

Mercedes Principle – Alina Rudnitskaya (Denmark/Germany – in production)

Producer: Sigrid Dyekjær

No Women No Revolution – Tamara Reklov and Jakob Krese (Slovenia/Germany – in development)

Producers: Miha Černec, Anja Vrdlovec (Staragara)

Provincial Town of E – Dmitry Bogolubov (Russia – in production)

Producer: Vlad Ketkovich (Ethnofund)

Rodeo – Raimo Jõerand and Kiur Aarma (Estonia/Finland – in production)

Producer: Kiur Aarma (Traumfabrik)

Satanic Girls: Women on the Move – Bohdan Bláhovec (Czech Republic – in development)

Producers: Pavla Janoušková Kubečková, Anna Herza Tydlitátová (nutprodukce)

The Smuggler – Ivars Zviedris (Latvia – in production)

Producer: Marta Bite (Documentarist)

The Sound Is Innocent – Johana Švarcová (Czech Republic/Slovakia/France – in development)

Producer: Kristýna Květová (Cinémotif Films)

The Unbearable Lightness of the Golden Age – Ana Lungu (Romania – in development)

Producer: Anca Puiu (Mandragora)

The Wall of Shadows – Eliza Kubarska (Poland/UK/Germany/Switzerland – in development)

Producer: Monika Braid (Braidmade Films)

Yours Sincerely, Social System – Martin Tokár (Slovakia – in development)

Producer: Ivana Hucíková (Mirakl)