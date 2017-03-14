Germany is guest of honour at Guadalajara

by German Films

14/03/2017 - The Mexican festival will be rolling out the red carpet in style for German cinema as part of the Germany-Mexico Year

With over 60 German films and co-productions in the programme, and more than 30 filmmakers, actors and industry guests from Germany participating in panels, juries, the talents sections or the co-production market, the 32d Guadalajara International Film Festival (10 – 17 March 2017) will be welcoming Germany in style as part of the Germany-Mexico Year (in cooperation with German Films and the Goethe-Institut in Mexico). Every year, the festival registers 100,000 visitors and many industry guests.

A German movie, Goodbye Berlin by Fatih Akin, will in fact open the festival in the 5000-seat Auditorio Telmex, in the presence of the two teenage lead actors of this breath of fresh air of a buddy comedy: Anand Batbileg and Tristan Göbel (most recently in the Berlin-awarded Bright Nights ).

German films on the programme include: Piotr J. Lewandowski’s Jonathan , Jakob M. Erwa’s Center of My World , Shu Lea Cheang’s Fluido , and Leonie Krippendorff’s Looping in the main competition (Maguey Award), as well as Volker Schlöndorff’s latest, co-production Return to Montauk , Maria Schrader’s Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe (Austria’s contender for the last Oscars), Maren Ade’s celebrated Toni Erdmann (also a German-Austrian coproduction, representing Germany at the last Oscars), Sergei Loznitsa’s Austerlitz , Michael Koch’s Marija , Christian Schwochow’s Paula , and Nicolette Krebitz’ Wild , to mention but a few titles.

Guests such as Krebitz, her fellow-directors Petra Epperlein, Heiko Pinkowski, Jakob M. Erwa, Leonie Krippendorf, Helene Hegemann, Asli Özge, and Tim Ellrich, or the actresses Jasna Fritzi Bauer and Miriam Jakob will present their films, take part in various panels and roundtables, or serve on the festival juries.

Other representatives from a variety of fields in the German film industry are taking part in the festival's Talents section and the film and co-production market. For instance, Bettina Blümner's new project Hello My Friend (to be produced on the German side by One Two Films), was selected for the co-production market.

German Films brochure redacted in Spanish, presenting all the films and guests from Germany, will be distributed during the festival. As a way of consolidating their bilateral relations, Mexico and Germany decided to present each other in major national showcases in 2016/17. Federal Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier opened the Germany Year in Mexico City on 6 June 2016. More than 1,000 individual events are planned within this ambit, including the German focus in Guadalajara.

