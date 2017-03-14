New Italian Cinema event in Warsaw

by Camillo De Marco

14/03/2017 - This year, nine of the best Italian productions of 2016 will be shown to the public in another five Polish cities: Cracow, Wrocław, Poznań, Lublino and Szczecin

From Thursday 16 to Tuesday 21 March 2017, the sixth edition of the Cinema Italia Oggi - Mostra del Nuovo Cinema Italiano, will be held in Warsaw in partnership with Cinecittà Luce and Cinema Muranów – Gutek Film. This year, in agreement with the Italian Institute of Cracow, nine of the best Italian productions of 2016 will be shown to the public in another five Polish cities: Cracow, Wrocław, Poznań, Lublino and Szczecin.

The programme features comedy and all-time box office champion Quo vado by Gennaro Nunziante starring Checco Zalone; Gianclaudio Cappai’s debut film Senza lasciare traccia, starring Michele Riondino, Valentina Cervi, and Vitaliano Trevisan; Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese (distributed in Poland by Aurora Film), which is considered the best Italian film of 2016 ; The Confessions by Roberto Andò, and other titles acclaimed as real revelations of the year: Ears by Alessandro Aronadio, Fiore by Claudio Giovannesi, I Was a Dreamer by Michele Vannucci, and Italian Race by Matteo Rovere, which will open the event in Warsaw.

Matteo Rovere, Gianclaudio Cappai and Alessandro Aronadio will attend the screenings of their respective films, and the usual meetings with audiences at the Kino Muranów cinema.

