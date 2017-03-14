New Italian Cinema event in Warsaw
by Camillo De Marco
- This year, nine of the best Italian productions of 2016 will be shown to the public in another five Polish cities: Cracow, Wrocław, Poznań, Lublino and Szczecin
From Thursday 16 to Tuesday 21 March 2017, the sixth edition of the Cinema Italia Oggi - Mostra del Nuovo Cinema Italiano, will be held in Warsaw in partnership with Cinecittà Luce and Cinema Muranów – Gutek Film. This year, in agreement with the Italian Institute of Cracow, nine of the best Italian productions of 2016 will be shown to the public in another five Polish cities: Cracow, Wrocław, Poznań, Lublino and Szczecin.
Matteo Rovere, Gianclaudio Cappai and Alessandro Aronadio will attend the screenings of their respective films, and the usual meetings with audiences at the Kino Muranów cinema.
