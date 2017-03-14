Like Crazy (2016)
Focus: Lost in Paris (2016)
FESTIVALS Poland/Italy

New Italian Cinema event in Warsaw

by 

- This year, nine of the best Italian productions of 2016 will be shown to the public in another five Polish cities: Cracow, Wrocław, Poznań, Lublino and Szczecin

New Italian Cinema event in Warsaw
Senza lasciare traccia by Gianclaudio Cappai

From Thursday 16 to Tuesday 21 March 2017, the sixth edition of the Cinema Italia Oggi - Mostra del Nuovo Cinema Italiano, will be held in Warsaw in partnership with Cinecittà Luce and Cinema Muranów – Gutek Film. This year, in agreement with the Italian Institute of Cracow, nine of the best Italian productions of 2016 will be shown to the public in another five Polish cities: Cracow, Wrocław, Poznań, Lublino and Szczecin.

The programme features comedy and all-time box office champion Quo vado [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile] by Gennaro Nunziante starring Checco Zalone; Gianclaudio Cappai’s debut film Senza lasciare traccia, starring Michele Riondino, Valentina Cervi, and Vitaliano Trevisan; Perfect Strangers [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Paolo Genovese (distributed in Poland by Aurora Film), which is considered the best Italian film of 2016 ; The Confessions [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Roberto Andò
film profile] by Roberto Andò, and other titles acclaimed as real revelations of the year: Ears [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Alessandro Aronadio
film profile] by Alessandro Aronadio, Fiore [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Claudio Giovannesi
film profile] by Claudio Giovannesi, I Was a Dreamer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alessandro Borghi
interview: Michele Vannucci
film profile] by Michele Vannucci, and Italian Race [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Matteo Rovere
film profile] by Matteo Rovere, which will open the event in Warsaw.

Matteo Rovere, Gianclaudio Cappai and Alessandro Aronadio will attend the screenings of their respective films, and the usual meetings with audiences at the Kino Muranów cinema.

(Translated from Italian)

 

