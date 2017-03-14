The Luxembourg City Film Festival honours Aki Kaurismäki’s The Other Side of Hope

by Jean-Pierre Thilges

14/03/2017 - The festival came to a close with the international premiere of Terrence Malick’s Song to Song

The seventh edition of the Luxembourg City Film Festival ended with a major “coup” on Sunday night, when Terrence Malick’s brand-new Song to Song had its first international showing at Luxembourg’s Utopolis complex, just days after its world-premiere gala showing at Austin’s SXSW festival.

Prizes for the festival were handed out on Friday night, prior to a showing of France’s 2017 Berlin opener, Django , directed by Etienne Comar. The Grand Prix went to Berlin’s winner of Best Director, Aki Kaurismäki, whose The Other Side of Hope was lauded by press and public alike. The Best Documentary Award was given to another Berlin-screened film, Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro , while the Luxembourg Critics' Association (ALPC) awarded the Bulgarian tragi-comedy Glory , directed by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov.

With its seventh edition breaking audience records (a total of 29,300 visitors, a whopping 34% increase over last year’s attendance levels), the LuxFilmFest has become a firm fixture in Luxembourg’s year-round cultural offering. Organisational hiccups were kept to an absolute minimum, the screenings at the three different venues went smoothly, and both a Virtual Reality Pavilion and a Wes Anderson exhibition proved to be magnets for the public.

The selection of films, whether in or out of competition, encompassing documentaries, children’s movies, and Luxembourg productions and/or co-productions, was lauded as the best ever, although during the final days of the festival, a minor controversy erupted in the media about the glaring absence of Luxembourg-produced films in the gathering’s competition, fuelled by several local producers who felt short-changed this year, after last year’s edition of the LuxFilmFest had seen the selection (in competition) of Pol Cruchten’s Voices from Chernobyl , Terence Davies’ Sunset Song (a co-production) and the acclaimed documentary Eldorado , directed by Rui Eduardo Abreu, Thierry Besseling and Loïc Tanson. Nevertheless, a total of eight films made in Luxembourg had their local premieres at the festival: Ethel & Ernest (animation), Richard the Stork (animation), Storm, A Real Vermeer, Barrage , Bye Bye Germany , Mappamundi and Night of a 1000 Hours .

At the closing of the event, government and local sponsors reaffirmed their support for the LuxFilmFest, the eighth edition of which will be held from 22 February-4 March 2018.

Here is the complete awards list:

Grand Prix

The Other Side of Hope - Aki Kaurismäki (Finland/Germany)

Documentary Award

I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck (France/United States/Belgium/Switzerland)

Audience Award

Dark Night - Tim Sutton (USA)

ALPC Critics' Award

Glory - Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov (Bulgaria/Greece)

Special Mention

I Am Not Madame Bovary - Feng Xiaogang (China)

Youth Jury Award

Sámi Blood - Amanda Kernell

Kids Jury Award

Auf Augenhöhe - Evi Goldbrunner, Joachim Dollhopf (Germany)

Kids' Festival Favourite

Richard the Stork - Tobias Genkel, Reza Memari (Germany/Belgium/Luxembourg/Norway)