Ambra Angiolini, Pietro Sermonti and Sergio Rubini on the set of Terapia di coppia per amanti

by Vittoria Scarpa

14/03/2017 - Shooting is underway in Rome for the comedy directed by Alessio Maria Federici, based on the book of the same name by Diego De Silva. A Cinemaundici, Ela Film and Warner Bros. Italia production

Shooting got underway on Monday 6 March in Rome for Terapia di coppia per amanti, which is being directed by Alessio Maria Federici and is based on the book of the same name by writer and screenwriter Diego De Silva, published in 2015 by Einaudi (Certi bambini, which was based on another book of his, won two David di Donatello awards in 2005 and a EFA). The new comedy by the director of Tutte lo vogliono and Lezioni di cioccolato 2 will star Ambra Angiolini, Pietro Sermonti and Sergio Rubini.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The story, penned by the director and De Silva, revolves around two adults who are married (but not to each other) and share an uncontrollable passion and coriaceous love. Angiolini (who recently starred in 7 Minutes by Michele Placido) plays Viviana, a sexy and dynamic woman who isn’t sure if she wants to remain lovers or if she wants something more. Sermonti (currently appearing in I Can Quit Whenever I Want 2: Masterclass ) plays a curt and cowardly Modesto, who would prefer to continue leading a double life than throw himself into a second marriage. To resolve this dilemma causing friction in their relationship, Viviana drags Modesto to a therapist (Rubini). The latter, who is caught unprepared when this unofficial couple with nothing to lose but love present themselves before him, suddenly finds himself in the middle of a dramatic yet ridiculous skirmish, risking losing his professional clarity of mind. The film is a full-immersion experience into the complications of feelings and conflicts born from the fear to give in to love and change your life.

Terapia di coppia per amanti is being produced by Luigi and Olivia Musini for Cinemaundici (Wondrous Boccaccio , Black Souls , Love and Slaps ), Renato Ragosta for Ela Film and Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia, and will be released in Italian theatres by Warner Bros. Pictures. Filming is scheduled to last six weeks in Rome.

(Translated from Italian)