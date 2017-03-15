Cécilia Rouaud films Big Bang

by Fabien Lemercier

15/03/2017 - Vanessa Paradis, Camille Cottin, Pierre Deladonchamps, Jean-Pierre Bacri and Chantal Lauby in a Firelight and Jerico production being sold by SND

Filming has been in full swing since 20 February on Big Bang, the second feature film by Cécilia Rouaud following on from Je me suis fait tout petit (2012). The cast features Vanessa Paradis (who was nominated for the César for Best Actress in 2000 for La fille sur le pont, and has just finished filming on Maryline by Guillaume Gallienne and Frost by Sharunas Bartas), Camille Cottin (who was nominated for the César for Most Promising Actress in 2016 for The Parisian Bitch , and will hit the big screen on 29 March in Telle mère, telle fille ), Jean-Pierre Bacri (who was nominated for the César for Best Actor in 2000, 2001, 2004, 2013 for Looking for Hortense and 2016 for The Very Private Life of Mister Sim ), Pierre Deladonchamps (who won the César for Most Promising Actor in 2014 for Stranger by the Lake , was nominated for the César for Best Actor in 2017 for A Kid , and who we will soon see in Nos années folles by André Téchiné) and Chantal Lauby (Serial (Bad) Weddings , The Gilded Cage ).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Written by the director, the screenplay centres around a family. Gabrielle (Vanessa Paradis) is a "statue" for tourists, to the great displeasure of her teenage son. Elsa (Camille Cottin) is angry at the whole world and desperate to get pregnant. Mao (Pierre Deladonchamps) is a chronically depressed genius game designer who drowns his melancholy in alcohol and psychoanalysis. They’re brothers and sisters, but have nothing to do with one another. Not at all. It has to be said that their parents, Pierre (Jean-Pierre Bacri) and Claudine (Chantal Lauby), who have long been separated, never really did anything to strengthen family ties. However, when the time comes for their grandfather’s funeral, they have to come together, and reply, together, to the awkward question of "What to do with grandma?"

Executively produced by Franck Mettre and Stan Collet for Firelight and by Eric Jehelmann and Philippe Rousselet for Jerico (The Bélier Family , Penny Pincher! , La promesse de l'aube), Big Bang is being co-produced by France 3 Cinéma, Cinefeel and SND (which will handle distribution in France and international sales). Also pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the film is also being supported by the Cinémage and La Banque Postale Image. Soficas. The 37 days of filming will take place entirely in the Ile-de-France region with Alexis Kavyrchine (Daguerrotype , A Decent Man , Vincent ) as director of photography, and the music for the film will be composed by Rob (who was nominated for the César for Best Score in 2013 for Populaire and the Lumière in 2017 for Planetarium ).

(Translated from French)