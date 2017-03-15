The Spanish Ministry of Culture publishes conditions for its grants

by Alfonso Rivera

15/03/2017 - Feature productions applying for selective project support in 2017 may be submitted until 31 March

On 9 March, the Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport published a resolution of the General Administration of the Film and Audiovisual Arts Institute (ICAA) in the Official State Gazette (read more – in Spanish), through which it calls for applications for selective project support for feature production in 2017. Applications may be submitted until 2 pm on 31 March.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

These applications must be made via the Ministry of Culture’s electronic platform and must include (among other documents and sworn declarations) a list of the cast and crew, a screenplay, a budget, a funding plan and, in order to foster gender equality, an annex with a list of female involvement in the various technical departments.

This support, which is intended to boost film production, will see a total of €5.3 million handed out by the Film Protection Fund, destined specifically for independent movies of particular cinematic, cultural or social value, documentaries and projects helmed by new directors (ie, filmmakers who have made no more than two movies to date). The maximum amount that each project can receive is €500,000, provided that this figure does not exceed 40% of the movie’s total budget; in the case of a co-production with foreign companies, this cost applies only to the Spanish involvement in the project.

As was the case when last year’s call was announced, the total cost of the project must not exceed €1.8 million, and it must already have 10% of its funding in place. In addition, 50% of the production expenses must be invested in Spain, and 10% of these outlays must be earmarked for copies, advertising and the film’s release, which must take place in at least 15 movie theatres (or ten for documentaries).

The projects submitted will be assessed in three phases by the examining body and by the Committee for Feature Production Support (the call for short films has also just been published – click here). Additional aspects, such as the experience of the companies involved, their participation in film festivals, any prizes won and the inclusion of interns, students or people with disabilities in the crews, will also be taken into account.

The final decision of this call will be published on the Ministry of Culture’s website some time in the four months following the submission deadline, and the support amount will be paid when the viability of the project has been demonstrated by means of the appropriate paperwork.

More information on the details and requirements of the call can be found here.

(Translated from Spanish)