Malta focuses on the Indian market

by Vassilis Economou

15/03/2017 - The Malta Film Commission is expanding its efforts eastwards, aiming to bring Indian productions to the Mediterranean archipelago

After establishing a dynamic presence in all of the major Western film markets (Europe, the USA and Canada) and Russia, the Malta Film Commission is currently expanding its efforts eastwards.

China was the first major target last year, and in 2017, the commission aims to focus on India. Following intensive advertisement campaigns for both of the largest islands in the Maltese archipelago – Malta and Gozo – and subsequent talks with producers, the commission believes that it can create a positive environment for a highly challenging market, such as India.

According to the official press release, a delegation from the Malta Film Commission had fruitful meetings at one of India’s largest film markets in Mumbai. Their attendance there raised awareness of local production companies. Malta is being promoted as an idyllic location in the Mediterranean, since the islands are flexible and can serve as a setting for a variety of film genres. It should be noted that Malta is a preeminent destination for historical and medieval-themed films, with recent examples being Justin Kurzel’s Assassin's Creed and HBO’s Game of Thrones series.

Edward Zammit Lewis, Minister of Tourism, mentioned a number of positive aspects of the Malta Film Commission’s marketing initiatives, saying they “deliver tangible results. […] Malta can benefit enormously from the expansion of Indian productions” – and this goes for both cinema and tourism, too.