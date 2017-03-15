The Alto Adige Film Commission supports Donato Carrisi’s directorial debut

by Vittoria Scarpa

15/03/2017 - The Italian writer will direct La ragazza nella nebbia, based on his book. Among the six projects funded are I figli del freddo by Stefano Lodovichi, a German film and an Austrian film

Six new films projects have secured funding from the IDM - Alto Adige Film Commission, during the 1st call of 2017 (the deadline for which was 25 January). Of these, four are from Italy, one is from Germany and one is from Austria.

Italian company Colorado Film Production has received €400,000 in production costs to make La ragazza nella nebbia, based on the book of the same name by Donato Carrisi, who will also direct the film, in his debut behind the camera. The cast, which has yet to be confirmed, should feature Toni Servillo, Jean Reno, Alessio Boni and Greta Scacchi. The story’s protagonist is special agent Vogel, and centres around a girl who disappears into the fog, who is originally from a town in a deep valley in the shadow of the Alps. The film will be distributed in Italy by Medusa Film and Studiocanal will handle international distribution.

€500,000 has been granted to Mood Film for Stefano Lodovichi’s project I figli del freddo, which also received support from the Film Commission during the pre-production stage, and from the Italian-German development fund. The new feature film by the director of Aquadro and In fondo al bosco , which tells story of a 17-year-old boy, a glaciation, and an adventurous journey, will be co-produced by German company Weydemann Bros. with Irish company Samson Films, and will be filmed in the Dolomites. The other Italian project being supported in its production is TV series Un passo dal cielo 4, being directed by Jan Maria Michelini (being produced by Lux Vide, with support of €350,000).

Zorro,the second feature film by Alto Adige-born director and writer Ronny Trocker, which was one of the 36 projects presented at this year’s Berlinale Co-Production Market, is instead being supported in the pre-production stage with €21,000. The director competed with his debut film The Eremites (also supported by IDM) in the Orizzonti section of the Venice International Film Festival 2016. Producing his new film is newly-created production company Bagarrefilm, in co-production with Berlin-based company Zischlermann Filmproduktion.

German production company fernsehbüro has been granted €60,000 to work on a docu-film about Andrea Hofer, the leader of the Tyrolean rebellion against Napolean’s occupation. Andreas Hofer - Volksheld oder Fanatiker? will be directed by Hannes Schuler and Robert Neumüller and co-produced with Austrian company Pre TV. Vienna-based KGP Kranzelbinder Gabriele Production has finally received a pre-production grant to the tune of €20,000 to make the road movie by Thomas Woschitz, who trained at the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Am Anfang der Schwerkraft oder die schicksalhafte Reise einer noblen Familie und ihrer Dienerschaft über die Alpen (all titles are provisional).

The next deadline in 2017 for submitting funding applications to the IDM are 3 May and 27 September.

(Translated from Italian)