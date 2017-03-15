Marco Martins’ Saint George enjoys a promising opening

by Vitor Pinto

15/03/2017 - Over 10,000 admissions were sold over the film’s opening weekend

Portuguese director Marco Martins’ third feature, Saint George , was seen by over 10,000 people during its opening weekend. The film opened on Thursday 9 March in 24 theatres across the country.

The figures – which represent takings of €55,500 – are highly encouraging. With one of the best opening results for a Portuguese film in the last two years, Saint George is already topping the chart of the most-seen local features of 2017.

Until last weekend, Paulo Filipe Monteiro’s Zeus, Fanny Ardant’s Stalin’s Couch , Albert Serra’s Portuguese co-production Last Days of Louis XIV and Cláudia Varejão’s Japan-set documentary Ama-San had been among the most-seen local films of 2017 – but they all registered fewer than 7,000 admissions.

Martins’ latest effort was one of the most hotly anticipated locally produced titles. His previous film, How to Draw a Perfect Circle, was released in 2009. Afterwards, the director mainly focused on stage projects until the idea to make Saint George came up. A lengthy immersion in Lisbon’s most socially vulnerable neighbourhoods gave rise to a poignant film starring non-professional actors alongside lead Nuno Lopes, in a role that earned him the Best Actor Award in the Horizons section of the latest Venice Film Festival.

Martins and Lopes had previously collaborated in the director’s highly acclaimed debut, Alice , and recently renewed their creative partnership on a series of TV commercials for a famous telecommunications brand.