Marco Martins’ Saint George enjoys a promising opening
by Vitor Pinto
- Over 10,000 admissions were sold over the film’s opening weekend
], was seen by over 10,000 people during its opening weekend. The film opened on Thursday 9 March in 24 theatres across the country.
The figures – which represent takings of €55,500 – are highly encouraging. With one of the best opening results for a Portuguese film in the last two years, Saint George is already topping the chart of the most-seen local features of 2017.
Martins’ latest effort was one of the most hotly anticipated locally produced titles. His previous film, How to Draw a Perfect Circle, was released in 2009. Afterwards, the director mainly focused on stage projects until the idea to make Saint George came up. A lengthy immersion in Lisbon’s most socially vulnerable neighbourhoods gave rise to a poignant film starring non-professional actors alongside lead Nuno Lopes, in a role that earned him the Best Actor Award in the Horizons section of the latest Venice Film Festival.
], and recently renewed their creative partnership on a series of TV commercials for a famous telecommunications brand.