Focus: The Other Side of Hope (2017)
BOX OFFICE Portugal

Marco Martins’ Saint George enjoys a promising opening

by 

- Over 10,000 admissions were sold over the film’s opening weekend

Saint George by Marco Martins

Portuguese director Marco Martins’ third feature, Saint George [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Marco Martins
film profile], was seen by over 10,000 people during its opening weekend. The film opened on Thursday 9 March in 24 theatres across the country.

The figures – which represent takings of €55,500 – are highly encouraging. With one of the best opening results for a Portuguese film in the last two years, Saint George is already topping the chart of the most-seen local features of 2017.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Until last weekend, Paulo Filipe Monteiro’s Zeus, Fanny Ardant’s Stalin’s Couch [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Albert Serra’s Portuguese co-production Last Days of Louis XIV [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Albert Serra
film profile] and Cláudia Varejão’s Japan-set documentary Ama-San [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] had been among the most-seen local films of 2017 – but they all registered fewer than 7,000 admissions.

Martins’ latest effort was one of the most hotly anticipated locally produced titles. His previous film, How to Draw a Perfect Circle, was released in 2009. Afterwards, the director mainly focused on stage projects until the idea to make Saint George came up. A lengthy immersion in Lisbon’s most socially vulnerable neighbourhoods gave rise to a poignant film starring non-professional actors alongside lead Nuno Lopes, in a role that earned him the Best Actor Award in the Horizons section of the latest Venice Film Festival.

Martins and Lopes had previously collaborated in the director’s highly acclaimed debut, Alice [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Marco Martins
interview: Nuno Lopes
film profile], and recently renewed their creative partnership on a series of TV commercials for a famous telecommunications brand.

 

