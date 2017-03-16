Canada joins Eurimages

by Cineuropa

16/03/2017 - The membership of the first non-European country to accede the fund takes effect immediately

Canada has become the first non-European country to accede to the Council of Europe's cultural fund, Eurimages, as an associate member. The country joins 37 European states already participating in the Fund, which distributes 25 million euros annually to film co-production, distribution and exhibition.

Eurimages opened its doors to countries outside the Council of Europe in December 2013 and Canada has become the first state outside Europe to take advantage of this opportunity.

"Canada's accession marks a new step for Eurimages", noted the Fund's President, Catherine Trautmann, "and will serve to deepen the ties which already exist between the European and Canadian film industries. It will bring new opportunities for producers on both sides of the Atlantic in a sector that increasingly works on a global scale. We are convinced that it will foster innovative creative partnerships and look forward to working with our Canadian counterparts".

"Canada is honoured to become the first country outside Europe to join the Eurimages Cinema Support Fund. Our government understands the importance of supporting our creators in accessing international markets and audiences, and we are pleased to deepen Canada's relationship with its European partners," said Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

As Canada's membership takes effect immediately, Canadian producers may apply to Eurimages at the next call for projects (20 April).