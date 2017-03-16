Sunbeat in the final stages of post-production

by Fabien Lemercier

16/03/2017 - The feature debut by Clara and Laura Laperrousaz is being produced by Alfama, and stars Ana Girardot, Agathe Bonitzer, Teresa Madruga, Clément Roussier and Paulo Calatré

Shot last autumn, shrouded in the utmost secrecy, Sunbeat, the feature debut by Clara and Laura Laperrousaz, who turned heads with their medium-length effort Retenir les Ciels, has reached the final stages of post-production.

The cast includes Ana Girardot (who rose to fame in Lights Out , was popular in the series The Returned, nominated for the Lumière Award for Best New Actress in 2015 for Next Time I’ll Aim for the Heart and High Society , set to hit screens in September in Knock), Agathe Bonitzer (who made quite a splash in Coming Home , was nominated for the Lumière Award for Best New Actress in 2013 for A Bottle in the Gaza Sea , putting on excellent performances recently in Sleeping Beauty and Right Here Right Now ), Teresa Madruga (Tabu ), Clément Roussier (who appeared in Under the Rainbow and the series Ainsi soient-ils), Paulo Calatré (Porto ) and young actresses Océane and Margaux Le Caoussin.

Written by the two directors, the story sees Gabriel and Iris head back to their family holiday home in Portugal with their daughters Emma and Zoé, a couple of adorable six-year-old twins, for a vacation. In the heart of the sun-drenched countryside, as the little ones swim and laugh, the couple’s past begins to rear its head. Emma is overwhelmed by a secret that is simply too big for her to keep, and which she has no right to share with her twin sister...

Produced by Paolo Branco for Alfama Films, which will handle the French distribution as well as the international sales, Sunbeat received an advance on receipts from the CNC and was shot in Serpa, Portugal, with Vasco Viana (Mountain ) serving as DoP.

Interestingly, Alfama Films has just received backing from Eurimages for The Captain by Robert Schwentke (see the news – a co-production with German outfit Filmgalerie 451 and Poland’s Opus Film), which has been filming since last month and features a plot revolving around the persecution of deserters in Germany in 1945. It follows a young corporal who steals an officer’s identity and finds himself caught in a deadly downward spiral of madness.

