Focus: The Other Side of Hope (2017)
CANNES 2017 Critics' Week/Jury

Kleber Mendonça Filho has been announced as the president of this year's Cannes Critics' Week jury

by 

- The Brazilian filmmaker will chair the jury for the 56th edition of the event, to be part of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, from 18 to 26 May

Kleber Mendonça Filho has been announced as the president of this year's Cannes Critics' Week jury
Filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho (© Bertrand Noël)

The jury tasked with awarding the Grand Prix at the 56th Critics’ Week, to be held between 18 and 26 May 2017 as part of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, will be led by Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho (Neighbouring Sounds, Aquarius [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), who will take up the baton previously carried by Lee Chang-dong, Bertrand Bonello, Miguel Gomes, Andrea Arnold, the late Ronit Elkabetz and Valérie Donzelli

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

He will be joined by Colombia’s Diana Bustamante Escobar (producer and artistic director of the Cartagena Film Festival), Lebanese filmmaker Hania Mroué (who, as one of many strings to her bow, is also the director of Beirut’s Metropolis Art Cinema), Franco-Canadian actor Niels Schneider (winner of the César award for Most Promising Actor in 2017 for his performance in Dark Inclusion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Arthur Harari
film profile]) and Eric Kohn (deputy editor of Indiewire).

The jury will also be responsible for selecting the winner of the Revelation Prize from the seven feature films in the running, as well as the Discovery Prize, which will be awarded to one of the ten short films included in the official selection.

The 2017 Critics’ Week selection will be announced on 24 April.

(Translated from French)

 

